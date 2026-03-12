Greenberg Traurig Continues Strategic Growth of Private Wealth Services Practice with Shareholder Julie Sirlin Pleshivoy in Chicago

CHICAGO, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues to bolster its Private Wealth Services Practice with the addition of Shareholder Julie Sirlin Pleshivoy. She joins the firm's Chicago office from Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP.

Pleshivoy advises individuals, families, and businesses in connection with estate planning, wealth transfer, and tax matters. She is known for guiding entrepreneurs, fiduciaries, tax-exempt organizations, and high-net-worth families through complex family dynamics, estate and gift tax challenges, and asset protection strategies. Her experience also extends across borders, where she advises clients on the U.S. tax consequences of foreign asset ownership and helps non-U.S. citizens navigate the intricacies of international tax planning, including trust distributions, foreign situs property, and tax treaty considerations.

"I have known Julie for more than 15 years and have long admired her ability to form deep connections with clients and colleagues to deliver excellent results wherever they live and conduct business," said Eric C. Nelson, co-chair of the firm's Global Tax Practice. "Her combination of international perspective, financial industry background, and deep knowledge of estate and tax planning makes her the perfect fit for our firm and its global platform."

Pleshivoy's background combines an international upbringing with financial industry experience, providing a well-rounded foundation for her practice. Born in Europe before moving to the United States as a teenager, she brings a deep understanding of the cultural nuances and needs of individuals and their businesses across borders. She routinely works with dual citizens and clients in Austria, Belgium, France, Israel, Sweden, and other countries. Before entering the legal field, she worked in the financial industry as a broker with an investment research and management company.

"Julie is an outstanding addition who continues the strategic growth we have pursued across our Private Wealth Services Practice in recent years," said Paul B. McCawley, co-chair of the National Private Wealth Services Practice. "She is highly respected for her ability to craft customized solutions across the full spectrum of estate planning, wealth transfer, and domestic and international tax matters. Her skill in tailoring sophisticated strategies to meet the evolving needs of high-net-worth individuals and families positions her perfectly to serve clients locally in the United States and around the world."

In addition to her work with clients, Pleshivoy has devoted much of her time to supporting the growth of her profession and her community. She currently serves as the president of the American Technion Society's Chicago Chapter and is a member of its national board. She also is a member and past president of the Chicago Estate Planning Council and works with the Hadley Institute for the Blind and Visually Impaired and the Jewish United Fund/Metropolitan Chicago.

"I am thrilled to join Greenberg Traurig, a firm whose global infrastructure and depth of resources are truly unmatched," Pleshivoy said. "Its extensive network of private wealth services and tax attorneys spanning offices around the world enables me to deliver comprehensive, seamless counsel to my clients no matter how complex or cross-border their needs may be. I look forward to leveraging this collaborative environment to grow my practice and help my clients navigate their most important wealth planning and tax matters with confidence."

