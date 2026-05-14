Greenberg Traurig Shortlisted for 11 Women in Business Law EMEA Awards

LONDON, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has been shortlisted for 11 awards in The Legal Benchmarking Group's 2026 Women in Business Law EMEA Awards, recognising outstanding achievement across the legal profession in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

The firm has been shortlisted in three Firm of the Year categories:

MENA (Middle East and North Africa) Firm of the Year

Poland Firm of the Year

US Firm in Europe

Two Greenberg Traurig lawyers have been recognised in the Individual Spotlight categories:

Fiona Adams — Outstanding Achievement

Claire Broadbelt — Thought Leader of the Year (Western Europe)

In addition, six lawyers have been recognised in individual Lawyer of the Year categories:

The Women in Business Law Awards "honour the exceptional achievements of individual lawyers and the law firms that provided the best platforms and environments to support legal talent" across EMEA. Individuals are selected following an intense research process, including analyses of direct submissions and firm data.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony taking place June 25 at The Biltmore Mayfair. Click here for more information.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP