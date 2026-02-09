Greenberg Traurig Continues to Expand Growing Gaming Practice with Sean McGuinness and Danielle Oberlander Silvestri

DENVER and LAS VEGAS, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues to grow its Gaming Practice with the addition of Sean McGuinness as a shareholder and Danielle Oberlander Silvestri as an associate. McGuinness is based in both the Denver and Las Vegas offices; he joins the firm from Butler Snow LLP. Oberlander Silvestri is based in the Las Vegas office.

McGuinness and Oberlander Silvestri are gaming regulatory practitioners with experience in the Nevada gaming industry. McGuinness has a distinguished career spanning more than 35 years across various U.S. jurisdictions. He advises commercial gaming operators, sports betting companies, tribal gaming entities, and financial institutions in regulatory, licensing, and compliance matters.

McGuinness also handles gaming cross-border matters and is an active member of international gaming law organizations, as well as a frequent presenter and author on gaming regulatory topics. He has been consistently ranked nationwide in the Chambers USA Guide for Gaming & Licensing. In addition to gaming regulatory work, McGuinness has experience in communications law, handling FCC broadcast licensing and compliance matters for U.S. radio stations.

"As our firm's Gaming Practice has continued to grow, it made tremendous sense to bring Sean and Danielle on board. We are so fortunate to have them join us and bring their skills and experience to our wonderful team," Edward R. Winkofsky, chair of the global Gaming Practice, and Erica L. Okerberg, vice chair of the practice, said in a joint statement.

"Sean's previous in-house and government experience, notably as vice president and general counsel of The Resort at Summerlin and compliance director of the Mississippi Gaming Commission, adds a layer of unique experience that can only benefit our clients," said Brian L. Duffy, chief executive officer of Greenberg Traurig. "The addition of Sean and Danielle further demonstrates our commitment to being the premier law firm for gaming clients navigating the evolving regulatory landscape."

"I am excited to join Greenberg Traurig, a firm that combines deep regulatory knowledge with a truly global platform and a strong Nevada presence," said McGuinness. "The gaming industry faces unprecedented change as technology evolves and regulations shift to accommodate those changes. I look forward to helping clients capitalize on opportunities and overcome challenges in this dynamic market, working alongside Ed, Erica, and other top legal minds in gaming."

McGuinness earned a J.D., an M.A., and a B.A. from Drake University. He is admitted to practice law in Colorado, Iowa, Mississippi, and Nevada. Oberlander Silvestri earned a J.D. from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas William S. Boyd School of Law and a B.A. from Grinnell College. She is admitted to practice law in Nevada.

