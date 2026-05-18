Greenberg Traurig Fort Lauderdale Expands Litigation Practice with Addition of Joshua Carpenter

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A. has expanded its Litigation Practice with the addition of Joshua Carpenter as a shareholder in the Fort Lauderdale office. He joins the firm from K&L Gates LLP.

Carpenter focuses his practice on commercial litigation, with an emphasis on construction and real estate disputes, products liability, and maritime matters. He represents global manufacturers, engineering and design-build firms, and developers across the manufacturing, construction, real estate, transportation, and hospitality industries in complex, high-stakes matters nationwide.

"We are excited to welcome Joshua, a highly skilled and versatile litigator whose wide-ranging capabilities in handling complex matters will undoubtedly be an asset to our practice and a tremendous resource for our clients," said Glenn E. Goldstein, co-managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Fort Lauderdale office.

Carpenter regularly litigates and arbitrates cases in state and federal courts throughout the United States and has tried cases to verdict in federal court, argued appeals at both the state and federal levels, and served as lead counsel in American Arbitration Association proceedings through final award. In addition to disputes, he advises clients on regulatory compliance, risk mitigation, and targeted transactional issues, including drafting warnings, instructions, and other materials designed to reduce litigation exposure.

"Joshua's vast experience in litigating complicated cases across industries nationwide and impressive ability to resolve real estate and construction disputes are key to answering strong client demand for exceptional legal counsel in these areas," said Avi Benayoun, chair of the Fort Lauderdale Litigation Practice. "His commitment to client service is a perfect fit with our practice as we continue to strategically grow our litigation capabilities locally and beyond."

In Carpenter's construction and real estate practice, he represents both plaintiffs and defendants. He defends Fortune 500 engineering and design-build firms against professional negligence, breach of contract, and fraud claims on large public infrastructure projects, including multimillion-dollar Florida Department of Transportation roadway projects. He also represents developers in disputes arising from commercial property acquisitions, land use issues, and fraudulent misrepresentations, pursuing breach of contract, negligence, and fraud claims.

In addition, Carpenter represents manufacturers and distributors in claims involving strict liability, design defect, wrongful death, negligence, fraud, failure to warn, and breach of warranty and contract. He has deep experience in the marine and recreation products industry, where he defends vessel, engine, and equipment manufacturers. His work in this space includes regulatory preemption defenses under the Clean Air Act, product recalls coordinated with the Consumer Product Safety Commission, and Daubert challenges to opposing experts. Beyond marine products, Carpenter represents manufacturers in the pharmaceutical, electronics, and consumer logistics sectors.

"Greenberg Traurig's impressive reputation, deep bench of litigation talent, and unparalleled platform across the nation and the globe made it an obvious choice for this next chapter of my career," Carpenter said. "I look forward to collaborating with colleagues and clients to prevent disputes before they arise, work toward early and efficient resolutions, and litigate aggressively through trial or arbitration when necessary."

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP