Greenberg Traurig Prevails for Investor in Oil Terminal Ownership Breach of Contract Suit

Victory is historic first jury verdict in new Texas Business Court

HOUSTON, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A Texas-based team of Greenberg Traurig, LLP attorneys prevailed on February 20 in a jury trial for clients Albert Theodore "Ted" Powers and his entity Allied Ports, LLC in Powers et al. v. Berry et al., case number 24-BC11A-0025, in the Eleventh Division of the Texas Business Court in Harris County, Texas. The jury's verdict, which is the first to be rendered in any of the five divisions of the new Texas Business Court, which was established on September 1, 2024, as a specialized venue for complex commercial disputes with at least $5 Million in controversy, validates the parties' signing of a 2019 investment agreement granting Powers a 20% ownership interest in a Gulf Coast crude oil delivery system and marine terminal project that could be worth $2 Billion when completed.

After a two-week trial that began on February 9, jurors found that Allen Lawrence Berry and his brother Marvin "Marty" Glenn Berry breached the investment agreement that granted Powers the 20% ownership interest in the project, subject to conditions. The jury also absolved Powers from counterclaims that he had breached his fiduciary duty to Marty Berry as an advisor and agent to the project under a separate compensation agreement.

"We are pleased that the jury agreed with our position that people need to honor their contracts — a deal is a deal," said Greenberg Traurig Litigation Practice Shareholder Roland Garcia, who led the team of attorneys in the firm's Houston and Austin offices. "It is rewarding to achieve this result for our client, who was committed to asserting his rights under the contract," said Real Estate Litigation Shareholder Cara Mittleman Kelly.

Greenberg Traurig's core team representing Powers also included Litigation Associate Steven Higginbotham. They were assisted by Shareholders Elizabeth "Heidi" G. Bloch, Paul B. Kerlin, and Jennifer Tomsen, Of Counsels Stephen B. Edmundson and Sarah-Michelle Stearns, and Associates Emily D. Nasir, Christian E. Rice, and Sydney Sgovio. Powers was also represented in the case by the late Alistair Dawson, Jake McClellan, Mary Kate Raffetto, and Madeline Gay of the Beck Redden firm.

After the jury rendered its verdict in his favor, Powers remarked: "I greatly appreciate the professionalism, perseverance, support, and good cheer of Roland Garcia, Cara Kelly, and their team at Greenberg Traurig and the critical contributions of the late Alistair Dawson, Jake McClellan, and their colleagues at Beck Redden. Their continuing combined efforts over the past 17 months have culminated in this historic first jury verdict in the Texas Business Court. I also applaud the diligence, focus, and wisdom of Judge Sofia Adrogue and have been deeply impressed by the concentration, patience, and ability of our jury of 12 Texas citizens to evaluate the complex body of evidence and appraise the parties' credibility in this important proceeding."

