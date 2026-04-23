Greenberg Traurig Recognized as Competition and Antitrust Firm of the Year at Legal 500 Mexico Awards 2026

MEXICO CITY, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig ' s Mexico City office has been named Competition and Antitrust Firm of the Year at the Legal 500 Mexico Awards 2026, held last week in Mexico City.

The awards highlight top performers in private practice and in-house legal teams who have significantly contributed to the market's dynamism. Recognition is based on the Legal 500's market-leading independent research for its annual directory, according to the publication.

"This recognition underscores the exceptional leadership, deep knowledge, and lasting contributions of Greenberg Traurig's Antitrust Litigation & Competition Regulation Practice, reaffirming its standing as one of the leading practices in competition law in Mexico," said José Raz Guzmán, co-chair of the firm's Latin America Practice and co-managing shareholder of the Mexico City Office.

Greenberg Traurig's Antitrust Litigation & Competition Regulation Practice is led by Shareholders Miguel Flores Bernés, Víctor Manuel Frías, and Rocío Olea Salgado, along with Associates Valery García Zavala, Ana Ramírez, Natalia Mejía, and Martín López.

Greenberg Traurig's Antitrust Litigation & Competition Regulation Practice advises on the antitrust aspects of mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures, including handling complex multijurisdictional merger control filings. The team also provides comprehensive support on compliance, internal investigations, and proceedings before competition authorities.

About Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City Office: Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City office offers clients innovative, strategic advice and legal services that span both traditional fields and contemporary regulatory sectors. The office has more than 70 bilingual attorneys who have been contributors to major national projects in Mexico and leverages the resources and reach of the firm's global platform to provide clients with tailored legal services reflective of the specific industry and market conditions in which they operate. The Mexico City office is an integral part of the firm's award-winning Latin America Practice, and has been recognized with leading competition, corporate, mergers and acquisitions, tax, compliance, infrastructure, real estate, international trade, privacy, energy, civil, commercial and administrative litigation, labor, and banking practices in Mexico.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP