Greenberg Traurig Represents Joint Lead Managers on Kuwait Finance House's US$1 Billion Sukuk

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A team from global law firm Greenberg Traurig acted for the Joint Lead Managers on Kuwait Finance House's (KFH) Sukuk issuance of US$1 billion trust certificates due 2031.

The certificates were issued by KFH Sukuk Company under its US$4 billion Trust Certificate Issuance Programme (the Programme), with KFH acting as obligor. The certificates are senior unsecured obligations, issued under Regulation S, and are listed on the London Stock Exchange's International Securities Market. The transaction marks the third US$1 billion sukuk issued under the Programme. KFH previously completed similar sukuk tranches in 2024 and 2025.

The Sukuk were priced on Jan. 6 with a five-year tenor, with the order book exceeding two times the target issuance size, reflecting continued investor appetite for high-quality Shariah-compliant issuances. Greenberg Traurig also acted for the Dealers and the Delegate in connection with the Dec. 22, 2025, update of the Programme.

The issuance highlights the depth and liquidity of the international Sukuk market and underscores the continued ability of leading regional financial institutions to access global capital markets through Shariah-compliant structures.

KFH is considered a pioneer in the banking phenomenon known as Islamic finance or Shariah-compliant banking. KFH is the first Islamic bank, established in 1977 in the State of Kuwait, and today it is one of the foremost Islamic financial institutions in the world.

The team from Greenberg Traurig's Dubai office was led by Capital Markets Shareholder Alex Roussos, Senior Associate James Osun-Sanmi and Practice Group Attorney Katie Phillips.

"We are pleased to have advised the Joint Lead Managers on this significant transaction for KFH. The issuance reflects the positive market sentiment towards Shariah-compliant capital markets instruments and the continued confidence in issuers that are diligent in fostering strong relationships with their international investor base and accessing capital pools in a timely and coordinated manner," said Roussos.

Greenberg Traurig launched in the Middle East in 2023 with offices in Riyadh and Dubai. Since then, the firm has been growing steadily in the region, adding an office in Abu Dhabi in 2025 and planting key roots in the industries and business sectors most active in the Middle East, including real estate, infrastructure and transportation, energy and natural resources, hospitality, finance and restructuring, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, private credit, sports and entertainment — including venue, talent, entertainment, licensing, and other needs — capital markets, and arbitrations and disputes.

Greenberg Traurig's Riyadh office is operated by Greenberg Traurig through Greenberg Traurig Khalid Al-Thebity Law Firm. Greenberg Traurig's Dubai office is operated by Greenberg Traurig Limited. Greenberg Traurig's Abu Dhabi office is a branch of Greenberg Traurig, P.A.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,000 attorneys across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

