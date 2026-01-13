Texas Electricity Regulatory Lawyer Michael A. Boldt Joins Greenberg Traurig in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP announced today that Michael A. Boldt has joined the firm's Energy & Natural Resources Practice as a shareholder in Austin. A nationally recognized electricity regulatory lawyer with deep Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) experience, Boldt's arrival marks another strategic addition to a year of deliberate growth positioning Greenberg Traurig's energy platform to meet surging client demand driven by data center development, grid modernization, and the evolving global energy landscape.

Boldt joins from Eversheds Sutherland, where he served as partner in charge of the Austin office and head of its State Energy Regulatory Group. He brings sophisticated experience navigating complex electricity regulatory environments, high-stakes litigation, and critical transactional work involving power supply agreements and large load interconnections — particularly for data centers requiring unprecedented electricity capacity.

"Michael is a standout legal talent with proven ability to help clients navigate the evolving demand for electricity. His experience with ERCOT, which manages the flow of electricity for most of Texas, fills a critical need for our clients," said Executive Chairman Richard A. Rosenbaum. "Michael's regulatory acumen, litigation success, transactional sophistication and ability to navigate the regulatory complexities of the nation's booming digital infrastructure make him exactly the kind of strategic addition who will provide excellent advice, counsel, and representation to clients of Greenberg Traurig."

Boldt's practice spans the full spectrum of electricity law, representing investor-owned utilities, large industrial loads, data centers, power generation companies, tax equity investors, and electric cooperatives in ERCOT, Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), PJM Interconnection, Southwest Power Pool (SPP), and before state regulatory commissions in Texas and nationwide. His work includes guiding clients through power supply agreements, electric interconnections, behind-the-meter arrangements, and the complex regulatory requirements governing significant commercial transactions.

As special counsel to Brazos Electric Power Cooperative in its adversary proceeding against ERCOT following the 2021 Winter Storm Uri crisis, Boldt achieved a roughly $700 million reduction to ERCOT's $2.1 billion claim against Brazos — the only substantial judicial relief that Texas consumers received from historically high prices in the wake of that catastrophic event. He cross-examined ERCOT's former CEO and its head of market design at trial and was the principal architect of Brazos' successful litigation strategy.

The addition of Boldt comes as Greenberg Traurig concludes a year of significant Energy & Natural Resources expansion. Recent arrivals include Robert M. Rosenthal in Albany, who joined from his role as general counsel of the New York Public Service Commission and Department of Public Service; Edward Roggenkamp in Washington, D.C., who joined from the Department of Energy; and Craig V. Richardson, who rejoined the firm in Denver after serving as chief legal officer for Union Pacific. In Portland, the firm added Scott M. Rickard as head of the U.S. Electric Power & Utility Regulation Group, as well as a team of energy transactional shareholders with particular experience in carbon removal offtake transactions with Eric Freedman, Elisabeth Yandell McNeil, and Claire Hansen Suni. Globally, the firm has added Stella (Sun Hye) Bae, an energy and project finance lawyer who joined as a shareholder in Singapore, and Daniel Senger in Tokyo, who focuses on energy mergers and acquisitions.

Other significant recent additions to the firm whose work is closely aligned with the Energy & Natural Resources practice include shareholder Thomas Dünchheim in Berlin and Dr. Yazid Almasoud, a shareholder in Riyadh who had served for nearly a decade in the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Energy.

"Our Energy & Natural Resources Practice has assembled a truly global team capable of addressing the multifaceted challenges our clients face as energy markets transform," Energy & Natural Resources Co-Chairs Iskender "Alex" H. Catto, William Garner, and Kenneth M. Minesinger said in a joint statement. "From renewable development and carbon capture to grid reliability and regulatory compliance, as well as conventional energy sources such as oil, gas, and coal, we've strategically built capabilities that span disciplines and geographies. Michael's addition strengthens our ability to deliver integrated solutions for clients navigating shifting regulatory landscapes and increasing demand on our electric grids nationwide."

"Michael's credentials in the Texas market are unmatched," said Demetrius G. McDaniel, regional operating shareholder of Texas. "He's guided clients through some of the most challenging energy crises in recent state memory, from Winter Storm Uri to the ongoing complexities of unprecedented load growth. His substantial experience with state regulators, utilities, and market participants make him a great asset for our clients in Texas and beyond."

Boldt is a Fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation and holds a J.D. from Harvard Law School and a B.A., summa cum laude, from Texas Christian University.

"I was drawn to Greenberg Traurig's integrated platform and the exceptional people that I would get to work with at this firm," Boldt said. "The collegiality and professionalism I have experienced already is genuine. For an electricity lawyer with my regulatory, litigation, and transactional focus, GT offers a superior platform — unparalleled energy expertise, outstanding Real Estate and Tax groups that collaborate seamlessly on complex deals, and first class litigators who routinely advise on high-stakes disputes. This is the right place to serve clients at this critical moment in electricity markets."

