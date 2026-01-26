Greenberg Traurig's Tricia A. Asaro Recognized on City & State's '2026 Trailblazers in Healthcare' List

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholder Tricia A. Asaro was recognized on City & State's "2026 Trailblazers in Healthcare" list.

City & State notes Asaro is "a go-to expert for transactions involving managed care organizations, she's known for guiding approvals tied to ownership changes and other consequential regulatory hurdles."

The list highlights key figures across New York's health care and public health sectors, focusing on leaders who significantly shape policy, practice, and public health outcomes. According to the publication, the list "puts a spotlight on many of these key figures in New York, including high-ranking elected officials, high-powered health care executives, and highly effective advocates."

Asaro serves as co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's Health Care & FDA Practice, administrative shareholder of the Albany office, and chair of the Albany office Health Care & FDA Practice. She has broad experience representing diverse health care clients in business negotiations, regulatory compliance matters, and corporate governance issues. She also has wide-ranging experience handling health care transactions, particularly regulatory approval of changes in control of managed care organizations and other health care entities. Most recently, she advised Schenectady-based MVP Health Care in its proposed affiliation with Buffalo-based Independent Health Association.

