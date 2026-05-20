Greenberg Traurig's Ian Ballon Recognized on Daily Journal 2026 Top IP Lawyers List

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholder Ian C. Ballon has been named to the 2026 Top Intellectual Property Lawyers list by the Daily Journal, an honor awarded to California attorneys who are shaping the intellectual property (IP) landscape through their patent litigation, trademark, and copyright practices.

Ballon is co‑chair of the firm's global Intellectual Property & Technology Practice and focuses on IP, technology, internet, data privacy, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence litigation. He regularly represents clients in high-stakes copyright, trademark, trade secret, right of publicity, and data privacy matters, as well as defending complex class actions involving emerging technologies and digital platforms.

In addition to his litigation practice, Ballon is the author of the five‑volume treatise E‑Commerce and Internet Law: Treatise with Forms, which has been cited in state and federal court opinions, and serves as executive director of Stanford University Law School's Center for the Digital Economy.

Ballon has been repeatedly recognized by the Daily Journal and other leading legal publications for his work in intellectual property, technology, and privacy law, including prior distinctions as a Top Intellectual Property Lawyer and one of the Top IP Litigators in California.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP