Greenberg Traurig Tallahassee Adds Shareholder George A. Smith to Public Finance & Infrastructure Practice

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A. continues the strategic expansion of its Tallahassee office and Public Finance & Infrastructure Practice with the addition of Shareholder George A. Smith.

Smith brings more than 26 years of experience advising on Florida's most complex municipal financings, as well as deep legislative policy experience, having drafted key municipal finance legislation and amendments for state lawmakers and education leaders. His practice also includes advising governmental entities on unsolicited public-private partnership proposals across the state.

"George's arrival marks an exciting chapter for our Tallahassee office as we continue to expand our capabilities across key practice areas," said David C. Ashburn, managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Tallahassee office. "George's distinguished record advising on some of Florida's most significant municipal finance transactions, as well as his leadership in shaping the state's legislative framework, will be invaluable to our clients here in Florida and throughout the country. His local roots and commitment to the community are also perfectly aligned with our office's dedication to serving the region."

Smith has led counsel teams on many of Florida's largest transactions, including serving as disclosure counsel to the State of Florida State Board of Administration Finance Corporation for the $3.5 billion Revenue Bonds, Series 2020A (Taxable), the largest fixed-rate municipal bond transaction ever issued in the state. He also led the disclosure counsel teams that represented Citizens Property Insurance Corporation and Florida Hurricane Catastrophe Fund on 14 bond issues that exceeded $22 billion in the aggregate. Throughout his career, he has served as counsel on more than 600 municipal bond transactions, exceeding $36 billion.

"George's addition marks another milestone in the ongoing, strategic growth of our Public Finance & Infrastructure Practice and underscores our dedication to delivering exceptional service to clients in key markets," said Franklin D.R. Jones Jr. and Ben McGuire, co-chairs of Greenberg Traurig's Public Finance & Infrastructure Practice. "George consistently provides hands-on guidance to clients throughout every stage of a transaction. This approach helps build the strong, trusted relationships that are central to our practice."

His arrival continues the Tallahassee office's growth over the last six months, following the recent addition of former Florida Public Service Commissioner Andrew Giles Fay and the arrival of Health Care & FDA Shareholder Amy W. Schrader. Last year, the firm also welcomed new shareholders firmwide to continue strengthening its Public Finance & Infrastructure Practice, including Taylor Klavan in Houston, Kostas Poulakidas in Chicago, and Drew Slone in Dallas.

"Having worked alongside many members of Greenberg Traurig's public finance team both in Florida and nationally, I have continually been impressed by the firm's breadth of industry knowledge, collaborative culture, and extensive resources," Smith said. "The firm's sophisticated capabilities in Section 103 tax matters in particular will greatly benefit my clients, making the decision to join Greenberg Traurig a clear and natural choice for me."

In addition to his practice, Smith serves as chair of the Public Finance Seminar presented by the Florida Bar's City, County and Local Government Section. He frequently presents on pertinent bond topics to professional associations such as the Florida League of Cities and the Florida Association of Counties, among others.

A longtime Tallahassee resident, Smith is active in local nonprofit organizations, including First Tee Tallahassee and Ronald McDonald House. He is a graduate of Florida State University, where he earned his B.A. and J.D.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,000 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP