Bill Katz Recognized in 2026 Lawdragon 500 Leading Global Antitrust & Competition Lawyers

DALLAS, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bill Katz, co-chair of the Antitrust Litigation & Competition Regulation Practice of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, was recognized in the 2026 Lawdragon 500 Global Antitrust & Competition Lawyers list for the second year in a row.

The Leading Global Antitrust & Competition Lawyers list recognizes advisers who negotiate deals that pass regulatory scrutiny, battle for consumers as well as companies in massive competition contests, and navigate the frameworks of numerous countries and markets for global forces.

In addition to counseling clients on a variety of antitrust issues, Katz is a first-chair trial lawyer who represents clients before federal and state trial and appellate courts, arbitration panels, and administrative agencies, including the Federal Trade Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice. Katz also has been recognized on the Lawdragon 500 Leading Litigator in America list from 2023-2026.

About Greenberg Traurig's Antitrust Litigation & Competition Regulation Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Antitrust Litigation & Competition Regulation Practice attorneys have experience and depth in virtually every aspect of antitrust litigation — both civil and criminal. We support clients internationally on the broad array of antitrust issues, drawing on the capabilities of our global platform of legal talent in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. This includes advising on the antitrust aspects of mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures, and handling complex multijurisdictional merger control filings, as well as working with clients to craft antitrust compliance programs, overseeing internal investigations, and representing clients in government antitrust investigations.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,000 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP