Greenberg Traurig's Entertainment & Media Practice Congratulates Clients Recognized with Academy of Country Music Awards

ATLANTA, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Entertainment & Media Practice congratulates its clients for their achievements at the 61st Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards, held May 17. Greenberg Traurig clients were recognized with 23 nominations at the annual event, which celebrates the best in country music.

"We're proud to congratulate our clients on their success at the 61st ACM Awards," said Jess Rosen, co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's Atlanta Entertainment & Media Practice. "Their talent and dedication continue to shape the industry, and we are honored to celebrate their continued accomplishments."

Greenberg Traurig clients earned eight notable wins, in the following categories:

Entertainer of the Year: Cody Johnson

Cody Johnson Male Artist of the Year: Cody Johnson

Cody Johnson Album of the Year: Parker McCollum (Parker McCollum)

Parker McCollum Song of the Year: Miranda Lambert, Songwriter (Choosin' Texas)

Miranda Lambert, Songwriter Single of the Year: Miranda Lambert, Producer (Choosin' Texas)

Miranda Lambert, Producer Duo of the Year: Brooks & Dunn

Brooks & Dunn Music Event of the Year: Riley Green (Don't Mind If I Do)

Riley Green Songwriter of the Year: Jessie Jo Dillon

With more than four decades of experience in the country music industry, Greenberg Traurig advises top artists, songwriters, producers, and executives on strategic career decisions. Rosen's practice centers on talent representation and transactional matters across music, film, television, and digital media.

About Greenberg Traurig's Entertainment & Media Practice: With offices situated in the centers of the entertainment industry, Greenberg Traurig has established an experienced, international multidisciplinary entertainment and media practice. The Greenberg Traurig Entertainment & Media Practice focuses on the music, motion picture, television, live stage, internet, digital media, publishing, sports, theatre, and cable industries. The team has access to key players in the entertainment and media sectors and provides clients with timely, business-oriented, and dedicated legal counsel essential for thriving in today's dynamic, multimedia entertainment marketplace. Our entertainment and media attorneys have been consistently recognized as Billboard "Top Music Lawyers" and "Country Power Players," The Hollywood Reporter "Power Lawyers: Top 100 Most Influential Entertainment Lawyers in America," and a Law360 "Practice Group of the Year"; in the Variety "Dealmakers Impact Report," "Legal Impact Report," and "Variety 500," Chambers USA Guide, The Legal 500, Super Lawyers, and The Best Lawyers in America.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP