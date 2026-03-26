Greenberg Traurig's Real Estate Practice Adds Hospitality Lawyer Mitch Reynolds to Singapore Team

SINGAPORE, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing the strategic expansion of its market-leading Real Estate and Hospitality practices, global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has added Mitch Reynolds to its Singapore office as of counsel.

Mitchell Reynolds

Reynolds, who joins from Squire Patton Boggs, brings extensive experience advising clients on hospitality and real estate transactions across the Asia‑Pacific region, with additional experience in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Middle East. He represents hotel owners, operators, investors, and financiers in an array of hotel development and operational matters, including management and franchise agreements, leasing, sales and acquisitions, and investment structures.

"We are delighted to welcome Mitch to our Singapore office as part of our strategic plan to continue building a leading hospitality practice across Asia, with Singapore serving as a key regional hub," said Joel H. Rothstein, chair of Greenberg Traurig's Asia Real Estate Practice. "Mitch's deep experience advising hospitality clients across Asia‑Pacific, combined with his work in the Middle East and Europe, position him as an important bridge between our teams in these markets. His arrival further strengthens our ability to support clients in complex, cross‑border hospitality and real estate transactions globally."

In his hospitality practice, Reynolds advises on hotel management agreements for branded and white‑label hotels, branded residences, and mixed‑use developments. He supports clients on operator selection, negotiation of management and franchise agreements, hotel leasing, and the structuring of hotel investments across luxury, upper‑upscale, and select‑service assets, including trophy properties and portfolio transactions. His experience spans Asia‑Pacific, the Middle East, and Europe, with notable work in markets such as Australia, Thailand, and Vietnam; the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar; and the U.K., France, and Spain.

"I've had the pleasure of working closely with Mitch for more than a decade, and I'm delighted to be working with him again at Greenberg Traurig," said Elias J. Hayek, co-chair of the firm's Middle East and European Hospitality Group. "Mitch brings a sophisticated understanding of hospitality transactions across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East, and his collaborative approach makes him a natural fit for our global team."

As part of his move to Greenberg Traurig, Reynolds has relocated from Australia to Singapore.

"I am excited to join Greenberg Traurig and to be part of a truly global real estate and hospitality platform," Reynolds said. "The firm's strength in complex, cross‑border transactions and its commitment to growing its Asia hospitality practice were key draws for me. I look forward to contributing to the firm's continued growth in the region as I make Singapore my new base."

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP