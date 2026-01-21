Greenberg Traurig's Samir NeJame and Harold N. Iselin Recognized on City & State's 2026 'Albany Power 100' List

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholders Samir NeJame and Harold N. Iselin recently were named to City & State's 2026 Albany Power 100 list.

NeJame serves as chair of the New York Government Law & Policy Practice and represents clients in legislative, regulatory, and procurement matters at various levels of government. NeJame's role includes coordination of the Government Law & Policy Practice for all of Greenberg Traurig's New York offices, including those in Albany, New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County. CEOs of Fortune 500 companies, leaders of civic associations, and important nonprofit organizations regularly turn to him for his legal counsel and ability to assist their organizations to pursue their business goals through legislative means. NeJame has previously been recognized on the Best Lawyers in America List, City & State, along with Law360.

Iselin is the managing shareholder of the firm's Albany office and co-chairs the firm's Government Law & Policy Practice. He focuses his practice on governmental affairs, health care, and insurance matters, representing diverse clients before the New York State executive branch and Legislature. Prior to joining the firm, Iselin was a trial attorney in the U.S. Department of Justice, following which he became Assistant Counsel to the Governor of New York with responsibility for transportation, education, veteran's affairs, and freedom of information matters. Iselin has been listed numerous times in Best Lawyers in America, City & State, Chambers USA Guide, The Legal 500 United States, and The New York Observer.

