Two Greenberg Traurig-Advised Transactions Honored by GBM Awards: Latin America & Caribbean 2026

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP served as legal advisers on two award-winning deals in Global Banking and Markets' GBM Awards: Latin America & Caribbean 2026 — the Financial Institutions Syndicated Loan Deal of the Year and the Debut Sovereign, Supra & Agency Bond Deal of the Year. The awards ceremony will be held Feb. 26 in Miami.

The Financial Institutions Syndicated Loan Deal of the Year was awarded to BAC International Bank for a $500 million term loan transaction. Greenberg Traurig Corporate Shareholder Mark I. Michigan in the Dallas office, co-chair of the Structured Finance & Derivatives Practice, and Associate Sarah Michigan in the New Jersey office were members of the advisory team.

The Debut Sovereign, Supra & Agency Bond Deal of the Year was awarded to POSWDL (Trinidad & Tobago) for a $500 million 7.875% 2040 senior secured notes transaction. Greenberg Traurig Corporate Shareholder Marc M. Rossell, co-chair of the firm's Latin America Practice, and Latin America Practice Shareholder Oscar Stephens in New York and Corporate Associate Cesar Fischer in Miami were members of that advisory team.

The GBM Awards: Latin America & Caribbean 2026 recognize the most innovative and groundbreaking deals from sovereign, corporate, and financial institution issuers in the LatAm and Caribbean region, according to the organization. They intend to raise the profile of the region's financial markets with the international investment community, in order to inspire future business in the region.

