GreenBridge Secures ABL Credit Facility From Jovian Capital Management

DALLAS, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenBridge Funding, LLC ("GreenBridge") has secured a senior secured revolving ABL credit facility from Jovian Capital Management ("Jovian") with maximum total borrowing of up to $10 million.

GreenBridge will use the proceeds of the facility to support its acquisition and origination of revenue-based financing products.

GreenBridge Funding

"At GreenBridge, we turn everyday business performance into opportunity, helping entrepreneurs convert their revenue momentum into flexible capital that supports their next stage of growth. We're proud to partner with Jovian, reflecting a shared commitment to disciplined growth and long-term value creation." said David Horowitz, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at GreenBridge.

"When we founded Jovian, our mission was to identify businesses that had all the right pieces—the team, the product, the domain expertise, the operations, and the equity—only missing debt capital to fuel their portfolios" noted Daniel Burke, Managing Partner at Jovian. "GreenBridge and its team meets and exceeds everything we look for in a borrower, and we are thrilled to provide this debt facility to them. With Jovian's debt capital made available to them, the GreenBridge team will thrive and continue to cement their position as a leader in the space."

About GreenBridge

GreenBridge Funding is a technology-enabled provider of revenue-based financing solutions to small and medium-sized businesses nationwide. By leveraging real-time bank data and modern servicing tools, the company conducts data-driven cash flow analysis and structures flexible working capital solutions designed to support sustainable growth. The platform benefits from its strategic relationship with GreenBridge Capital, one of the nation's leading SMB brokerages for financial products. To learn more about GreenBridge, visit www.greenbridgecapital.com

About Jovian Capital Management

Jovian Capital Management is a privately held alternative investment advisory firm. The company focuses on making private credit and special situations investments primarily within lower middle markets and early-stage financial technology companies. Driven by its bottom-up experience across originating, servicing, and managing a variety of asset classes and enabled by its technology-first approach, Jovian is able to deliver compelling terms to borrowers while driving safe and attractive returns to its investors. To learn more about Jovian, visit www.joviancapitalmanagement.com

