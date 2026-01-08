Greenbrier announces First Quarter financial results

News provided by

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.

Jan 08, 2026, 16:15 ET

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) today announced its fiscal first quarter 2026 financial results through an earnings release that will be furnished with the Securities and Exchange Commission on a Form 8-K and available on its investor website at https://investors.gbrx.com/. Greenbrier will host a live audio webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time), today, to discuss these financial results. The webcast and all the related materials can also be accessed through Greenbrier's Investor Relations website at https://investors.gbrx.com/.

About Greenbrier

Greenbrier, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries and joint ventures, Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars in North America, Europe and Brazil. We are a leading provider of freight railcar wheel services, parts, maintenance and retrofitting services in North America. Greenbrier owns a lease fleet of approximately 17,000 railcars that originate primarily from Greenbrier's manufacturing operations. Greenbrier offers railcar management, regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and other railcar owners in North America. Learn more about Greenbrier at www.gbrx.com.

SOURCE The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Greenbrier CEO Lorie Tekorius to Present at MARS 2026 Winter Meeting

Greenbrier CEO Lorie Tekorius to Present at MARS 2026 Winter Meeting

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE: GBX), a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets, today...

Greenbrier announces webcast and conference call of quarterly financial results

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) announced today it will be reporting its first quarter 2026 results after market on Thursday, January 8,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Railroads and Intermodal Transportation

Railroads and Intermodal Transportation

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Earnings

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics