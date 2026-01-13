Greenbrier Names Travis Williams as Head of Investor Relations

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE: GBX), a leading supplier of railroad freight car equipment and services, today announced the appointment of Travis Williams as its new Head of Investor Relations, reporting to Michael Donfris, Chief Financial Officer.

In this role, Williams is responsible for managing Greenbrier's interactions with the investment community, including institutional investors, equity research analysts, and other key stakeholders.

With over 20 years of experience in investor relations, capital markets, and equity analysis, Travis brings extensive knowledge and a proven track record of enhancing shareholder engagement and driving long-term value creation. Williams most recently served as Senior Director of Investor Relations at Enerpac Tool Group. Before his role at Enerpac, he worked at Invesco from 2012 to 2022. Earlier in his career, he was at Stephens from 2009 to 2012 and at Wasatch Global Investors from 2004 to 2009.

"Travis comes to us with an impressive background in both investor relations and financial analysis," said Michael Donfris, SVP and Chief Financial Officer. "His expertise in building strong shareholder relationships and his proven ability to communicate effectively will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our engagement with investors and drive our growth strategy forward."

Williams holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from the University of Utah.

About Greenbrier

Greenbrier, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries and joint ventures, Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars in North America, Europe and Brazil. We are a leading provider of freight railcar wheel services, parts, maintenance and retrofitting services in North America. Greenbrier owns a lease fleet of approximately 17,000 railcars that originate primarily from Greenbrier's manufacturing operations. Greenbrier offers railcar management, regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and other railcar owners in North America. Learn more about Greenbrier at www.gbrx.com.

