Greenbrier announces Virtual Annual Shareholders Meeting

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.

Dec 30, 2024, 17:06 ET

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)  invites shareholders and other interested parties to listen to its Virtual Shareholders Meeting.

     What: The Greenbrier Companies' Virtual Annual Shareholders Meeting

     When: Thursday, January 9, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. PST

To attend virtually, please go www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/GBX2025 to log in 15 minutes prior to the start of the meeting. Shareholders will need the control number from your proxy card to participate. Otherwise, you can log in as a "Guest." If you log in through a brokerage firm's website, you can gain access to the meeting by logging into your brokerage firm's website 15 minutes prior to the meeting start. Then, select the shareholder communications mailbox to connect to the meeting and the control number will automatically populate.

About Greenbrier

Greenbrier, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries and joint ventures, Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars in North America, Europe and Brazil. We are a leading provider of freight railcar wheel services, parts, maintenance and retrofitting services in North America through our maintenance services business unit. Greenbrier owns a lease fleet of approximately 15,500 railcars that originate primarily from Greenbrier's manufacturing operations. Greenbrier offers railcar management, regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and other railcar owners in North America. Learn more about Greenbrier at www.gbrx.com.

