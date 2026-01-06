Greenbrier CEO Lorie Tekorius to Present at MARS 2026 Winter Meeting

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE: GBX), a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets, today announced that Lorie Tekorius, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be a featured speaker at the Midwest Association of Rail Shippers (MARS) 2026 Winter Meeting. Her presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, January 14, at 10:30 a.m. Central Time.

Tekorius will join other industry leaders to share insights on railcar manufacturing, supply chain trends, and the evolving needs of shippers across North America. Her participation highlights Greenbrier's dedication to sharpening policy advocacy and enhancing equipment, infrastructure, and service within the freight rail industry.

"MARS provides a valuable forum for collaboration across the rail supply chain," said Tekorius. "I look forward to engaging with colleagues and customers to grow the availability and competitiveness of North American freight rail."

About Greenbrier

Greenbrier, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries and joint ventures, Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars in North America, Europe and Brazil. We are a leading provider of freight railcar wheel services, parts, maintenance and retrofitting services in North America. Greenbrier owns a lease fleet of approximately 17,000 railcars that originate primarily from Greenbrier's manufacturing operations. Greenbrier offers railcar management, regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and other railcar owners in North America. Learn more about Greenbrier at www.gbrx.com.

