Greener Consulting Group brings the top consultants of the cannabis industry into one conglomerated, full-service firm

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CHIP BAKER is proud to announce the launch of GREENER CONSULTING GROUP, the first truly comprehensive cannabis industry consultation and advisement firm with hubs in Oklahoma, Texas, California and Colorado.

The cannabis industry has no shortage of "cannabis consultants", with only a select few holding the necessary qualifications to handle the wide range of issues that municipalities and cannabis businesses face. Greener Group fills the gap with a team of highly qualified professionals with decades of experience ranging from policy to banking, and cultivation to extraction.

Whether you are an investment group, business or a city council, Greener Group can guide you to success in the cannabis industry. Greener Consulting Group can solve any problem. Our consultants have a wide range of experience dealing with issues encountered on the city, county and state level, all the way down to individual business and operational guidance.

SOURCE Greener Consulting Group

Related Links

https://www.greenerconsultinggroup.com

