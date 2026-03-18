New protein-forward, fiber-rich Protein Snack Kits bring together 20g of protein, 7g of fiber, sustainably-raised meat, and organic gluten-free seed crackers

LISLE, Ill., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Greenfield Natural Meat Co.®, a leading brand in sustainable and ethically-raised protein, and a trailblazer in snack innovation, today launched Protein Snack Kits, a vibrant, category–elevating line of high–protein, fiber–rich, gluten–free snack kits crafted for today's wellness–minded consumer.

Packed with 20g of protein, 7g of fiber, sustainably raised meat, and organic gluten–free seed crackers, these new kits celebrate what modern snacking should be: nourishing, convenient, delicious, and deeply aligned with consumer values.

Greenfield Natural Meat Co. is Raising the Bar in Better-For-You Snacking Brands (CNW Group/Maple Leaf Foods Inc.) Greenfield Natural Meat Co. is Raising the Bar in Better-For-You Snacking Brands (CNW Group/Maple Leaf Foods Inc.)

Launching nationwide this spring, Greenfield Natural Meat Co. ® Protein Snack Kits are crafted with the brand's commitment to sustainability, animal welfare, quality and taste. Each kit pairs sustainably-raised, hormone-free, raised without antibiotics meat with premium roasted seasoned fava beans, premium real cheeses, and gluten-free seed crackers from Top Seedz Crackers for an elevated on-the-go snack experience.

"Today's consumers are looking for protein-forward and fiber-rich snacks that fuel them, fit into busy routines, and taste great," said David Alexander, Vice President, Snacks & Meal Solutions, Maple Leaf Foods. "Our new Greenfield Natural Meat Co. ® Protein Snack Kits do exactly that. They bring together powerful nutrition, exceptional taste, and ingredients people trust. This launch redefines what better–for–you snacking can be, all while staying true to the brand's commitment to sustainability and integrity."

Protein + Fiber: Power combination

As consumers are increasingly seeking to boost their protein intake, fiber is increasingly recognized as a nutrient and critical counterpart that supports gut health and overall metabolic well-being. Protein supports satiety and helps maintain lean muscle, while fiber is essential for digestive health, blood sugar regulation, and a healthy gut microbiome.*

Greenfield Natural Meat Co. ® Protein Snack Kits celebrate the synergy of these two powerhouse nutrients, delivering 20g of high–quality protein and 7g of fiber in a convenient, wholesome, ready–to–enjoy format.

These kits offer a near 3:1 ratio of protein to fiber – a great way to use snacks to help meet your daily needs.

Available at Retailers Across the United States

Greenfield Natural Meat Co. ® Protein Snack Kits will be available in two varieties, Smoked Uncured Pepperoni and Smoked Turkey. Greenfield Natural Meat Co. ® Protein Snack Kits will be available at major U.S. retailers, nationwide beginning in April.

For more information about Greenfield Natural Meat Co. ® brand, visit www.greenfieldmeat.com

*Source: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8153313/

About the Greenfield Natural Meat Co. Brand

Greenfield Natural Meat Co. ® is dedicated to producing meat that is better for people, animals, and the planet. As part of Maple Leaf Foods, the world's first major carbon neutral food company, the Greenfield Natural Meat Co. ® brand focuses on ethically raised animals, reduced environmental impact, and high-quality products that meet consumers' growing expectations for sustainability.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods (TSX: MFI) is a leading, protein-focused consumer packaged goods company headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario. It proudly produces responsibly made, delicious food under powerhouse brands that include Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf ® Natural Selections®, Maple Leaf Mighty Protein™, Musafir™, Schneiders®, Mina® Halal, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.®, LightLife® and Field Roast™. Committed to Raising the Good in Food and bringing customers protein with purpose, Maple Leaf Foods delivers shared value for all its stakeholders by leading the way in safety and sustainability, building loved brands, operating with excellence, developing extraordinary talent, and broadening its impact through innovation and geographic reach.

SOURCE Maple Leaf Foods Inc.