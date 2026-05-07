MAPLE LEAF FOODS ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM 2026 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Maple Leaf Foods Inc. ("Maple Leaf Foods" or the "Company") (TSX: MFI) reported today that it successfully held its 2026 Annual Meeting of shareholders, with 107 shareholders representing 107,206,704 of the common shares voting in person or by proxy. This represents a voting turnout of 85.95% of the Company's total outstanding common shares.

Each of the directors listed as nominees in the management information circular dated March 20, 2026 were elected as directors of the Company until the next Annual Meeting. The results of the vote for the election of directors were as follows:

Names of Directors Number of Shares Voted For Percentage of Shares Voted For Number of Shares Voted Against Percentage of Shares Voted Against W.E. Aziz 105,310,219 98.34 % 1,780,024 1.66 % R.G. Close 105,233,063 98.27 % 1,857,179 1.73 % C.E. Frank 105,710,153 98.71 % 1,380,090 1.29 % T.P. Hayes 105,781,542 98.78 % 1,308,700 1.22 % L. Jones-Davies 105,698,925 98.70 % 1,391,318 1.30 % F. Khan 106,208,037 99.18 % 882,206 0.82 % K.N. Lemon 106,207,643 99.18 % 882,600 0.82 % A.G. Macdonald 106,201,249 99.17 % 888,994 0.83 % L. Mantia 106,043,718 99.02 % 1,046,524 0.98 % J.W.F. McCain 105,666,205 98.67 % 1,424,038 1.33 % M.H. McCain 105,209,129 98.24 % 1,881,113 1.76 % B. Newlands Campbell 106,142,564 99.12 % 947,678 0.88 %

All other resolutions at the meeting were also successfully approved by shareholders including:

the reappointment of KPMG LLP as the auditors of the Corporation (95.76% of votes cast in favour); and

the advisory resolution on Maple Leaf Foods' approach to executive compensation (98.33% of votes cast in favour).

A full report on voting results is available under Maple Leaf Foods' profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSX: MFI) is a purpose-driven, protein-focused brand-led consumer packaged goods company headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario. It proudly produces responsibly made, delicious food under powerhouse brands that include Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf® Natural Selections®, Maple Leaf Mighty Protein™, Musafir™, Schneiders®, Mina® Halal, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.®, LightLife® and Field Roast™. Committed to Raising the Good in Food and bringing customers protein with purpose, Maple Leaf Foods delivers shared value for all its stakeholders by leading the way in safety and sustainability, building loved brands, operating with excellence, developing extraordinary talent, and broadening its impact through innovation and geographic reach.

SOURCE Maple Leaf Foods Inc.