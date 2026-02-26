Greenfield Savings Bank Launches New Lineup of Personal and Business Accounts

This new generation of personal and business accounts is built to empower GSB's customers with smarter, more flexible ways to manage their money.

GREENFIELD, Mass., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenfield Savings Bank (GSB) today announced the launch of a fully refreshed suite of personal and business checking and savings products designed to make everyday money management clearer, easier, and more aligned with the way people live and work.

Greenfield Savings Bank's next‑generation accounts give you smarter, more flexible ways to manage your money.

The new lineup includes four personal checking accounts, two personal savings options, a modernized business checking suite, expanded cash‑management tools, and updated business savings and money market accounts. Each product was redesigned with a focus on flexibility, digital convenience, and meaningful value for customers at every stage of their financial journey, from students opening their first account to businesses managing complex financial needs.

A More Flexible Approach to Personal Banking

GSB's new personal checking and savings accounts offer customers more choice, better digital features, and ways to make their money go further. Account options now include student‑friendly perks, simple everyday banking, cash‑back rewards, and premium high‑interest checking, along with accessible savings accounts and a competitive high‑yield option.

Modern Solutions for Local Businesses

For businesses, GSB introduced updated checking accounts, cash‑management tools, and savings and money market options designed to improve cash flow, streamline operations, and give business owners convenient access to the tools they rely on. The suite includes solutions for small businesses, growing organizations, and high‑activity companies that require advanced transaction management.

"Our goal was to create banking products that genuinely reflect the needs of the people and businesses we serve," said Tom Meshako, President and CEO of Greenfield Savings Bank. "Whether you're managing your household finances or running a business with hundreds of transactions, these new products offer clearer choices, better value, and the confidence of working with a local partner who understands your goals."

All new account information is available online at www.greenfieldsavings.com.

About Greenfield Savings Bank

Founded in 1869, Greenfield Savings Bank has 200 employees and offices and ATMs throughout Franklin and Hampshire counties in Massachusetts. Its branches are located in Greenfield, Amherst, Conway, Hadley, Northampton, Shelburne Falls, South Deerfield, Turners Falls, and soon, Easthampton. The bank operates the only trust and investment management company headquartered in Franklin County. Total assets under management, including both the bank and the investment management company, exceed $1.4 billion. For more information, visit greenfieldsavings.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Organization: Greenfield Savings Bank

Contact: Marcy Tanniru, VP, Marketing Director

Phone: 413-775-8349

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Greenfield Savings Bank