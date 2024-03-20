Greenfield Village Welcomes the 2024 Season with a New Restaurant and Upgrades to the Venue

Opens to Public April 13

DEARBORN, Mich., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenfield Village reopens for the season Saturday, April 13 with an exclusive members-only preview on Friday, April 12. This year, guests will experience the familiar charm of the village along with some new features, including a new restaurant and revamped Greenfield Village Store.

Experience firsthand the sights, sounds and sensations of Greenfield Village, with over 80 acres brimming with resourcefulness and ingenuity.

This season, Greenfield Village introduces Stand 44, the newest restaurant opening on May 1. Located next to the iconic Detroit Central Market, Stand 44 is named for an actual stall in the market where Mary Judge sold her items from 1863 until the market was dismantled in 1894.

This new dining option in Greenfield Village will offer an innovative menu prepared from scratch with fresh, local and seasonal ingredients that celebrate the Great Lakes grower community. Sustainability is reflected throughout the restaurant from its dishes and dining environment to the behind-the-scenes operations and building materials. It is the first facility in Greenfield Village to compost all its own waste.

In addition to Stand 44, Greenfield Village is excited to unveil the newly renovated and refreshed Greenfield Village Store. Guests can shop the extensive quilting collection, new Detroit Central Market apparel and products featuring artwork by nationally-recognized illustrator and graphic designer Humberto Cruz. Visitors can also explore an extensive selection of souvenirs, gifts and handcrafted exclusives made in Liberty Craftworks.

Guests will be able to explore the Detroit, Toledo and Milwaukee Roundhouse, Dr. Howard's Office and Grimm Jewelry Store for the first time since 2019. Through May 20, Greenfield Village will be open to the public Tuesday-Sunday and starting May 21, the village will operate seven days a week.

For updates on hours, tickets and more, visit thf.org or follow The Henry Ford on social media @thehenryford. The Henry Ford is a proud official partner of Museums for All, a signature access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services to encourage lifelong museum going habits.

