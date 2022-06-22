Greengates School in Mexico joins Nord Anglia Education's global family of schools

LONDON, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading premium international schools organisation Nord Anglia Education today announced that Greengates School has become part of its global family of schools. Founded in 1951, Greengates is Nord Anglia's third school in Mexico and its 78th school worldwide.

Greengates is a leading British international school in Mexico, teaching more than 1,000 K-12 students with lessons in English and Spanish. It offers the IEYC (International Early Years Curriculum) in Early Years, the IPC (International Primary Curriculum) in the Primary School, and the IGCSE and the IB Diploma Programme in its Secondary School.

The school, located in Naucalpan in the northern part of Mexico City, has an impressive reputation for its strong academic performance with its average International Baccalaureate score in 2021 being 36.4 (global average: 33.0). In 2021, 28% of Greengates' students achieved more than 40 points out of 45.

Its students are regularly accepted into the world's top 100 universities, including Imperial College London, University College London, King's College London, London School of Economics and Political Science, Stanford University, the University of California Berkeley, and Brown University.

Andrew Fitzmaurice, Chief Executive Officer of Nord Anglia Education, said: "We're delighted that Greengates is joining our global family of schools. Greengates has a well-earned reputation for high-quality teaching and outstanding academic results. We're looking forward to welcoming our new students, their families, and teachers to Nord Anglia."

Clarisa Desouches, co-owner of the Greengates School, said: "Over the last 70 years we have built a strong reputation for academic excellence, and becoming part of Nord Anglia will only strengthen and enrich the education we provide our students. It's an exciting day for our school community and we could not be prouder to be joining the Nord Anglia family."

"Today's announcement marks the next exciting chapter in our school's rich history. We are looking forward to seeing our students and colleagues benefit from having access to a range of world-class learning opportunities that only Nord Anglia can offer."

Greengates' more than 1,000 students will now join over 70,000 other Nord Anglia students worldwide, with access to unforgettable, world-class learning opportunities that include collaborations with world-leading institutions such as UNICEF, The Juilliard School, and MIT. Students also have access to Nord Anglia's Global Campus, a technology-enabled learning platform connecting them to thousands of their peers worldwide.

The school's teachers will benefit from Nord Anglia's world-class professional development programme. This includes online learning through Nord Anglia University, leading training programmes with MIT and Juilliard, and Nord Anglia's Master's Degree in International Education with King's College London.

