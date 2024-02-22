GreenGen Announces Expansion to India, Elevating Global Reach to Accelerate Low-Carbon Solutions Across the Built Environment

Spanning the US, EU, UK, APAC, and India, GreenGen Delivers Decarbonization Solutions Internationally with a Unified Approach

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenGen, a global leader in energy and sustainability solutions, is proud to announce its expansion into India, unveiled at the Urban Land Institute (ULI) India Summit in Mumbai. This strategic move aims to better support leading real estate investors, operators, and businesses in their transition towards net zero.

Since 2022, GreenGen has maintained a presence in India, however, this latest initiative marks a significant expansion, establishing a comprehensive team in the world's most populous country. This expansion reflects GreenGen's commitment to providing local expertise and custom solutions. The India team comprises mechanical, electrical, and environmental experts, including a program management lead to spearhead strategy development and execution. This move aligns with GreenGen's philosophy of meeting clients where they are, extending its global reach across the US, Europe, APAC, and now India. GreenGen is trusted by some of the largest real estate and private equity firms in the world, helping them to develop and implement sustainability initiatives across global real estate portfolios.

India's rapid economic development and urbanization are driving an increase in energy demand, positioning the country as the third largest in global emissions, behind only China and the United States. Despite this, India's per capita emissions remain remarkably low, in fact, over seven times lower per person than in the US. GreenGen recognizes the critical need for sustainable urban development in India to avoid the carbon-intensive approaches historically adopted by other nations.

India presents a unique opportunity to pioneer a new model of economic development, one that could provide a blueprint of sustainability for other developing economies. The country's commitment to net zero emissions by 2070, its flourishing economy, and its potential for growth make it a pivotal market for low-carbon solutions. GreenGen is dedicated to supporting India's shift towards greener, electrified alternatives.

"The next decade will be all about India," says GreenGen CEO, Brad Dockser. "The built environment in India presents a massive opportunity for GreenGen to capture exciting growth opportunities. By making low-carbon strategies profitable, we aim to lead our clients towards long term success while accelerating the energy transition."

To date, GreenGen has completed projects in over 25 countries, leaving a tangible mark on the global landscape. GreenGen has been recognized as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company and has received numerous awards for sustainability, innovation, and culture. These accolades underscore GreenGen's commitment to leading the way in energy efficiency and sustainable solutions.

Founded in 2011, GreenGen is a global leader in energy and sustainability solutions, empowering organizations to Operate in the Green®. With expertise intersecting energy, real estate, capital markets, and technology, GreenGen transforms the built environment by assessing, engineering, and implementing end-to-end decarbonization strategies that positively impact financial and climate outcomes. From corporate strategy to tactical execution, GreenGen's solutions lower building operating costs, drive asset value, mitigate risk, and reduce carbon emissions at the asset level and portfolio wide.

Our unique approach helps leading investors, real estate operators, enterprises, and governments achieve measurable results across a wide array of asset types and verticals. Today, the diverse GreenGen team unites engineers, PhDs, MBAs, CEMs, environmental experts, and associates across 10 countries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and India. To date, we've successfully completed projects across 25 countries, leaving a tangible mark on the global landscape.

With a shared commitment to a sustainable future, our team is dedicated to driving positive change in the world of business, finance, and environmental stewardship. We make low-carbon strategies profitable for our clients.

