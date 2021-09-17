GreenHill Partners with the GiftingNetwork

GERMANTOWN, Md., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenHill and the GiftingNetwork announced today that the companies have entered into a strategic partnership that will expand GreenHill's presence in the nonprofit institutional market and offer GiftingNetwork's clients integrated investment performance reporting.

This agreement brings together technology and financial solutions for nonprofit organizations. GreenHill's personalized investment analysis, reporting and monitoring services, coupled with the GiftingNetwork's Wall Street-caliber donor advised SaaS platform provides nonprofits tracking and reporting solutions catered to their needs.

"Our performance measurement integration with the GiftingNetwork's donor-advised fund platform further reinforces our commitment to the nonprofit marketplace," said Bill McFadden, President of GreenHill. "We are pleased to be an integral partner and trusted provider to the GiftingNetwork."

Customers of the GiftingNetwork can now view and present reports with the investment performance of their proprietary pooled funds as well as consolidate investment performance reporting representing donors associated with charities in common. The GiftingNetwork now has the capability to present and offer a performance measurement provider that is an independent, unbiased and integrated partner.

"We've found a willing collaborator in GreenHill. They've enabled our nonprofit clients to provide clear reporting to donors and agencies about simple and complex investment profiles, including creating time-weighted composite fund-level reporting," said Eric Swerdlin, CEO & Founder of the GiftingNetwork. "It's really sophisticated stuff."

About GreenHill

GreenHill started in 1991 by bringing investment performance reporting to the wealth management industry. Over the last 30 years, GreenHill leveraged its extensive investment consulting experience to deliver personalized investment analysis, reporting and monitoring services designed to keep pace with the changing needs of the industry. As an independent provider, GreenHill services a breadth of clients across channels – bank and independent trust companies, RIA, not-for-profit, family offices, law firms and endowments.

About GiftingNetwork

GiftingNetwork, a donor advised fund network, connects financial services providers to nonprofit organizations using an innovative cloud-based platform. GiftingNetwork caters to two markets; Nonprofit Organizations and Financial Service Providers. Combining technology and financial services solutions, GiftingNetwork delivers operational efficiencies while lifting administrative burdens to drive increased flows of funds of outright gifts, including credit cards, and grants, both from donors to their preferred nonprofits, and from the grant-making nonprofits to their grantees.

