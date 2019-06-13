Greenhouse Announces Enhanced Partnerships with Gem and Namely

NEW YORK, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenhouse, the fastest-growing talent acquisition software company, announced today at Greenhouse Open 2019, enhanced partnerships with Gem, an all-in-one recruiting platform that provides a single source of truth for talent teams, and Namely, a leading HR platform for mid-sized companies. These integrations further Greenhouse's efforts to support automation and connectivity across the suite of solutions Greenhouse offers. Greenhouse's partner program has the largest set of distinct partners in the space and is a key part of Greenhouse's growth strategy.

Gem's existing solution sits directly on Greenhouse's platform and the additional enhancements will make it easier to manage workflows and view candidate status in Greenhouse CRM. Other features will help companies:

Source new talent

Find and validate email addresses for prospects

Create email marketing campaigns to prospects

Track email performance through analytics and reporting

"We're excited to expand our partnership with Greenhouse," said Nick Bushak, CTO and Co-founder of Gem. "Integrating with their CRM is a natural extension of our ATS integration and helps our mutual customers source faster, increase their response rates, and build relationships with talent."

Building on nearly five years of partnership helping joint clients increase recruiting and hiring efficiency, the deepened integration between Namely and Greenhouse Onboarding further eases administrative burdens associated with new employee orientation. Available today, employers can connect their HR and onboarding systems so that following a candidate's job acceptance, Namely automatically imports fields like name, email, phone numbers, address, date of birth, title, and other important employment information into the company's HR system of record.

"With over 270 mutual clients already using the robust integration between Greenhouse and Namely, we're helping to make employees' transition from pre-hire to their first day on the job seamless," said Graham Younger, President and Chief Revenue Officer, Namely. "We're pleased to work with Greenhouse to offer these clients even more flexibility and options for automating the onboarding process in whatever way best fits their organization's needs."

As the recruiting industry continues to evolve, there has been an increase in demand on talent teams to adopt new technologies to aid sourcing and hiring efficiencies. To help its customers meet those demands, Greenhouse provides the most robust partner ecosystem of solutions that automate and connect recruiting, CRM and onboarding needs.

"In this market, the candidate experience is incredibly important and can ultimately reflect directly on a company's hiring ability and overall brand," said Jon Stross, President and Co-founder, Greenhouse. "We continue to build our partner ecosystem to make the process of recruiting, hiring and onboarding employees as easy and intuitive as possible through increased connectivity and automation. Critical to that approach is building integrations that easily enable our partners to offer more functionality. Partners like GEM and Namely are examples of the success we're seeing in this area."

About Gem

Gem is an all-in-one recruiting platform that integrates with LinkedIn, Gmail, Outlook, and your ATS. We enable world-class recruiting teams to find, engage, and nurture top talent.

Recruiters use Gem Sourcing to build lists of people to reach out to, find email addresses, and automate follow-ups. We save time, double response rate, and give visibility into what's working. And everything syncs to your applicant tracking system with best-in-class data integrity.

Teams use Gem CRM to collaborate on candidates, discover best practices, and never reach out to the same person twice. Companies build talent relationships at scale by hosting events and sending personal content at optimal intervals. Each touchpoint is automatically tracked, which provides visibility into the entire recruiting pipeline from reach-out to offer out. This allows recruiting leadership to track goals, forecast, and understand where hires come from.

About Namely

Namely is the first HR platform that employees actually love to use. Namely's award-winning, powerful, easy-to-use technology allows companies to handle all of their HR, payroll, time management, and benefits in one place. Coupled with best-in-class account support, every Namely client gets the software and service they need to deliver great HR and a strong, engaged company culture. Namely is used by more than 1,300 clients with 250,000 employees globally. Headquartered in New York City, the company is backed by investors including Altimeter Capital, GGV Capital, Matrix Partners, Scale Venture Partners, Sequoia Capital, Tenaya Capital, and True Ventures. For more information, visit www.Namely.com.

About Greenhouse

Based in New York City with offices in San Francisco and Denver, Greenhouse Software is the leader in talent acquisition software. Thousands of the smartest and most successful companies like Cisco Meraki, Buzzfeed, HUBSPOT, Warby Parker and Airbnb use Greenhouse's intelligent guidance to improve all aspects of hiring, helping them to attract top talent. Greenhouse has won numerous awards including Glassdoor #1 Best Place to Work, Forbes Cloud 100, and Talent Acquisition FrontRunner leader by Software Advice. Greenhouse lives its mission of helping companies become great at hiring, having been recognized as an Inc. Magazine Best Workplace in 2019 and 2018. Greenhouse has been named to the Inc. 5000 2018 Fastest Growing Companies, Deloitte's 2018 Fast 500 North America Technology Ranking, and Crain's New York Business Fast 50. To learn more, visit greenhouse.io.

