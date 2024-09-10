Greenhouse Announces Exclusive AI-Powered Scorecard Integration with BrightHire

New innovative integration with BrightHire delivers seamless AI-powered interviewing functionality, resulting in faster time-to-hire, better candidate experiences, improved quality of hire, and happier hiring teams

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenhouse, the leading hiring platform, announced an innovative expanded partnership with BrightHire, the leading Interview Intelligence platform. The partnership means Greenhouse customers will be able to use BrightHire AI-interview functionality seamlessly, increasing the speed and efficiency for submitting high-quality interview feedback. AI-powered interview notes will automatically feed into Greenhouse scorecards, so interviewers can create more objective, data-driven scorecards in significantly less time, resulting in better overall hiring outcomes.

BrightHire conducted a study of 24 mutual Greenhouse customers covering 25,000 candidates, to assess the improvements resulting from using BrightHire and Greenhouse Interview Intelligence functionality. The improvements include:

A 28% increase in scorecard submissions, demonstrating the time-savings from automating manual tasks

There are 27% fewer interviews required per hire, significantly reducing the aggregate number of interviews across all stages for a given hire

A 35% improvement in pipeline efficiency leading to faster hiring decisions

A 19% decline in candidate withdrawals, reflecting measurable improvement in the candidate experience.

"We're bringing our Greenhouse customers even more innovation through this expanded partnership with BrightHire. Now, our customers can complete their scorecards faster and with greater accuracy, thanks to AI-powered interview notes they can access right in their dashboard. The additional interview functionality powered by this integration saves valuable time and allows hiring teams to focus on meaningful interactions rather than taking notes during live interviews," said Daniel Chait, CEO and co-founder of Greenhouse. "What results is not only a faster hiring process and a better candidate experience, but our customers gain a competitive advantage because they are able to be more fair and efficient."

"After years of close collaboration, I'm thrilled to partner with Greenhouse on AI-powered interview intelligence, further deepening our scorecard integration. Together, we've seen our customers achieve incredible gains in hiring efficiency and quality, and I am confident that with this expanded functionality for a critical workflow for hiring teams, Greenhouse customers will gain even more value from structured hiring," says BrightHire CEO Ben Sesser.

To learn more about Greenhouse and BrightHire's partnership and how to enable the integration, please visit here.

About Greenhouse

Greenhouse is the leading hiring platform to help companies get measurably better at hiring.

With Greenhouse, organizations can ensure every hire is the right hire, taking candidates from talented prospects to top performers. Our industry-leading software brings a structured hiring approach to any company's process, helping to define the role, requirements and attributes a successful candidate should have before a job is posted, enabling internal alignment and confident decision-making. The result is more fair and equitable hiring practices combined with data-driven decisions.

We've helped over 7,500 companies across diverse industry verticals and scaling goals turn talent into a strategic advantage, so they can be ready to hire for what's next. Some of the smartest and most successful companies like HubSpot, Duolingo, Lucid Motors, Gong, J.D. Power and Scout24 use Greenhouse for data and guidance on the behaviors and capabilities they need to improve their overall hiring performance as they move up the Hiring Maturity curve.

Greenhouse has won numerous awards including Fortune Best Workplaces, Inc. Magazine Best Workplace, Glassdoor #1 Best Place to Work, Forbes Cloud 100, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000, Crain's Best Places to Work NYC and Mogul's Top 100 Workplaces for Diverse Representation.

About BrightHire

BrightHire is the #1 Interview Intelligence platform, trusted by over 200 enterprises, including Greenhouse, Lattice, Canva, and HCA Healthcare, to elevate hiring outcomes by improving quality of hire, enhancing the candidate experience, and saving teams countless hours.

Our cutting-edge AI helps organizations build a strategic talent advantage by transforming the hiring process, from interview prep to decision-making.

Seamlessly integrated into existing workflows, we equip teams with powerful hiring tools: smart job descriptions and interview plans, live interview guides, automated interview notes and highlights, tools to streamline and enhance each hiring decision, AI interviewer coaching, and market-leading talent insights to drive continuous excellence.

With over 1.5 million interviews conducted, BrightHire clients have realized measurable results, including 35% better hiring efficiency, 28% increases in interview feedback submission, and a 19% reduction in candidate withdrawals.

BrightHire supports clients worldwide and is deeply committed to delivering an enterprise-grade, secure, and compliant solution, including SOC 2 Type 2 certification, GDPR, and CCPA compliance.

Learn more about how BrightHire delivers exceptional talent outcomes at brighthire.ai.

