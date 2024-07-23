Greenhouse Announces Summer 2024 Packaged Product Release

New features launched to help companies optimize every step of their application review process to find the best talent faster than ever

NEW YORK, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenhouse, the leading hiring platform, today announced its Summer 2024 packaged product releases, including a variety of powerful tools that help companies reduce bias and streamline the hiring process so that they can find great talent even faster.

Some of the new features available to Greenhouse customers include:

Pave Market Data, augmented with Greenhouse Offer Data, delivers a comprehensive, aggregated and anonymized compensation benchmarking solution. Greenhouse's 2024 Candidate Experience Report found that candidates are ready to make moves, and compensation is a major factor in their decision-making: 73% of US candidates are more likely to apply to jobs with pay transparency. With this launch, Greenhouse and Pave are introducing the largest real-time offer dataset to embed a high degree of transparency, validation and confidence when it comes to compensation strategy.

Application limits help reduce duplicate and spam job applications to streamline the application review process.

Additional AI tools like resume anonymization and email generator which use AI to remove identifiable information from resumes will allow Greenhouse customers to reduce the chance of unconscious bias. Over one-quarter (28%) of candidates fear AI bias is causing their application to be overlooked. Resume anonymization uses AI to help to reduce bias from seeping into the process and keep the hiring process focused on skills. Email generator enhances emails, helping talent pros build effective outreach content more quickly. Greenhouse believes AI can assist, not replace; we do not use AI to make end-to-end hiring decisions.

The new partnership with Pave provides real-time data and market trends to help talent and compensation leaders understand the hiring landscape and build compelling and equitable compensation strategies. "With a focus on ensuring teams can hire better, we're thrilled to partner with Pave, an innovative leader in compensation data," said Jeremy Moulton, VP, Corporate Development & Analytics at Greenhouse. "Pave Market Data with Offer Insights powered by Greenhouse creates the most robust candidate data set to fuel real-time insights, helping talent and compensation leaders confidently compete for talent in a competitive and dynamic market."

"At Greenhouse, we're committed to creating DE&I tools to help customers address unconscious bias at the top of the hiring funnel so candidates are being fairly considered, consistently," said Brian Donnellan, Group Product Manager at Greenhouse. "The new Greenhouse resume anonymization tool uses our patented parsing technology to remove job-irrelevant content, like name and gender, making it easier for recruiters to focus on the job-relevant information in order to hire great talent."

To learn more about these new features and all the updates in the Summer 2024 packaged product release, visit the Greenhouse blog.

