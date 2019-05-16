Greenhouse is One of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2019

NEW YORK, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenhouse, the fastest-growing Talent Acquisition Suite (TAS), has been named one of Inc. magazine's Best Workplaces for 2019, in the fourth annual ranking in the fast-growing private company sector.

Hitting newsstands on May 28 in the June 2019 issue, and as part of a prominent Inc.com feature, the list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of private American companies that have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement, and stellar benefits. Collecting data on nearly 2,000 submissions, Inc. singled out 346 finalists.

Each nominated company took part in an employee survey on topics including trust, management effectiveness, perks, and confidence in the future. Inc. gathered, analyzed, and audited the data. Then Inc. ranked all the employers using a composite score of survey results. This year, 74.2 percent of surveyed employees were engaged by their work—besting last year's 72.1 percent.

The strongest engagement scores came from companies that prioritize the most human elements of work. These companies are leading the way in employee recognition, performance management, and diversity.

"We are honored to be included for the second year in a row in Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces," said Daniel Chait, CEO and co-founder of Greenhouse. "At Greenhouse, we strive to create a collaborative, inclusive and engaging work environment that allows our employees to share ideas and grow. We take pride in our company culture and continue to focus on making Greenhouse a place people love to work."

"With today's tight labor market, building a great corporate culture is more important than ever," says Inc. magazine editor in chief James Ledbetter. "The companies on Inc.'s Best Workplaces list are setting an example that the whole country can learn from."

About Greenhouse

Based in New York City and San Francisco, Greenhouse Software is the leader in talent acquisition software. Thousands of the smartest and most successful companies like Cisco Meraki, Buzzfeed, J.D. Power, Warby Parker and Airbnb use Greenhouse's intelligent guidance to design and automate all aspects of hiring throughout their organizations, helping them compete and win for top talent. Greenhouse has won numerous awards including #1 Best Place to Work by Glassdoor, Forbes Cloud 100, and Talent Acquisition FrontRunner leader by Software Advice. Greenhouse lives its mission of helping companies become great at hiring, having been recognized as an Inc. Magazine Best Workplace in 2018 and is ranked #2 in Crain's New York Best Places to Work 2018. Most recently, Greenhouse has been named to the Inc. 5000 2018 Fastest Growing Companies, Deloitte's 2018 Fast 500 North America Technology Ranking, and Crain's New York Business Fast 50. To learn more, visit greenhouse.io .

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Winner of Advertising Age's "A-List" in January 2015, and a National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012, Inc. has a monthly audience reach that's grown from two million in 2010 to more than 20 million today. For more information, visit Inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

