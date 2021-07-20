Greenhouse Launches Job Ad Market to Boost Sourcing Strategy

Job Ad Market offers recruiting teams a way to target qualified job seekers where they're most likely to be searching. Tweet this

"Now, more than ever, every dollar counts and recruiting teams are looking for more efficient ways to find talent," said Jon Stross, President and Co-founder, Greenhouse. "Data-driven job advertising is an important part of a company's sourcing strategy when searching for high-performers who have a specialized skill set. The ability to identify and hire top performers is an irrefutable advantage when building a strategic hiring practice."

Using the Greenhouse Job Ad Market, recruiting teams are provided recommendations that help identify the best source for candidates. For specialist roles the ability to leverage recommendations is especially powerful, removing the previous barrier of time-consuming research and administrative process of posting one-off jobs across a smaller number of niche job boards. With more knowledge in hand, recruiting teams are empowered to spend job ad budgets more effectively and gain more insight into success through sourcing data available in Greenhouse.

Benefits of Greenhouse Job Ad Market include:

Gain quicker access to a global portfolio of over 1,000 large and niche job boards

to a global portfolio of over 1,000 large and niche job boards Increase efficiency and save time by posting jobs without having to switch between multiple platforms

by posting jobs without having to switch between multiple platforms Diversify their sourcing strategy by buying individual, pay-as-you-go job listings at competitive rates

by buying individual, pay-as-you-go job listings at competitive rates Receive recommendations on the highest performing job boards based on historical and industry performance, job function or region

For teams interested in learning how the Greenhouse Job Ad Market can increase their company's visibility and elevate sourcing strategies, read our blog . Read more about our sourcing solutions here .

About Greenhouse:

Greenhouse is the hiring software company. We help businesses become great at hiring through our powerful hiring approach , complete suite of software and services, Hiring Maturity TM methodology and large partner ecosystem – so businesses can hire for what's next.



Based in New York City with offices in San Francisco, Denver and Dublin, Greenhouse Software has over 5,000 customers. Some of the smartest and most successful companies like HubSpot, Buzzfeed, J.D. Power, Booking.com, Scout24 and Warby Parker use the Greenhouse hiring software platform to improve all aspects of hiring, helping them to attract top talent.



Greenhouse has won numerous awards including Inc. Magazine Best Workplace (2018 – 2021) and Glassdoor #1 Best Place to Work, Forbes Cloud 100, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000, Crain's Fast 50.



© 2021, Greenhouse Software, Inc. All rights reserved. "Greenhouse Hiring Maturity", "Talent Makers", and the G Logo are trademarks of Greenhouse Software, Inc.

SOURCE Greenhouse

Related Links

www.greenhouse.io

