Greenhouse Ranked Best ATS in the Overall, Enterprise, Mid-Market and EMEA Regional G2 Winter 2026 Reports

Featured in 224 G2 Reports, Greenhouse ranks within the top three for 86 reports.

Greenhouse remains a leader in the reports, driven by new features that provide recruiters and candidates with fresh insights and strengthen best hiring practices.

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenhouse, the leading hiring platform, announced it is ranked number one in Grid Report for Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS), Enterprise Grid Report for Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS), Mid-Market Grid® Report for Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) and EMEA Regional Grid Report for Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) and has placed in the top three ranking for 86 of the Winter 2026 reports.

Greenhouse helps more than 7,500 companies create a more effective, fair, and scalable hiring process. Customers like HubSpot, Anthropic, The National Football League (NFL), and Duolingo use Greenhouse to build structured, consistent practices that drive better decisions, reduce bias, and deliver stronger business results. With actionable insights, Greenhouse turns talent into a competitive advantage and helps organizations continuously improve.

Greenhouse received top satisfaction scores among Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) in the G2 report, with a 98% user satisfaction rate and 93% of users rating it 4 or 5 stars. Greenhouse also earned high marks for customer loyalty, with 88% of users saying they would likely recommend the product and 87% saying they believe it is headed in the right direction. Greenhouse continues to lead as the top ATS for enterprise and mid-market, with nearly universal high ratings and strong trust in the product.

As a result of user feedback and product innovation, G2 has recognized Greenhouse #1 in 58 key reports, including:

"We are grateful for the trust our customers continue to place in us," says Sagar Patel, Greenhouse's Chief Technology Officer. "Being recognized as the #1 applicant tracking system again reinforces that our investment in AI, products like my Greenhouse, and user experience is grounded in one goal: helping every company hire better. This recognition shows that we're building the right tools to keep teams focused on meaningful, high-impact hiring."

Greenhouse customers had this to say about their user experience:

"I'm really impressed with Greenhouse's reporting capabilities - they're powerful yet intuitive. I also appreciate how customizable the job requisitions are, and overall, the platform is incredibly user-friendly." - Zsuzsanna K., Talent Acquisition Manager, Mid-Market in Europe

"Greenhouse streamlines hiring events, making the process of managing and coordinating these events remarkably easy. The system efficiently handles interview scheduling, which simplifies what can often be a complicated and time-consuming process." - Mani R., Application Developer, Enterprise

"I love how easy Greenhouse is to navigate, which makes accessing each candidate's information straightforward. Ease of navigation and accessibility saves us a significant amount of time and reduces confusion during the recruitment process, ensuring we don't reach out to repeat candidates or wait on colleagues for information before progressing candidates." - Natalia P., Recruiter, Mid-Market

About Greenhouse

Greenhouse is the leading hiring platform to help companies get measurably better at hiring.

With Greenhouse, organizations can ensure every hire is the right hire, taking candidates from talented prospects to top performers. Our industry-leading software brings a structured hiring approach to any company's process, helping to define the role, requirements and attributes a successful candidate should have before a job is posted, enabling internal alignment and confident decision-making. The result is more fair and equitable hiring practices combined with data-driven decisions.

We've helped over 7,500 companies across diverse industry verticals and scaling goals turn talent into a strategic advantage, so they can be ready to hire for what's next. Some of the smartest and most successful companies like HubSpot, Duolingo, Lucid Motors, Gong, J.D. Power and Scout24 use Greenhouse for data and guidance on the behaviors and capabilities they need to improve their overall hiring performance as they move up the Hiring Maturity curve.

Greenhouse has won numerous awards including Fortune Best Workplaces, Inc. Magazine Best Workplace, Glassdoor #1 Best Place to Work, Forbes Cloud 100, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000, Crain's Best Places to Work NYC and Mogul's Top 100 Workplaces for Diverse Representation.

