Greenhouse releases Welcome to create culture-first onboarding experiences

Created to offer a seamless and unified onboarding experience for all new hires regardless of location, Welcome enables organization to:

Design a personalized welcome flow for each role or department

Create a resource hub with customizable pages to highlight their unique brand

Introduce new hires to team members through a dedicated portal

Empower new hires with key information and visibility on expectations

Set automated tasks and reminders to ensure individuals have a clear understanding of their role and responsibilities

"Investing in our company's future also means investing in our employees by setting them up for success from the beginning," said Dom Merritt, Chief People Officer, Buildout. "Onboarding is an important part of our strategy to give new hires confidence that we're committed to their growth and building an inclusive culture that they'll want to be a part of long-term."

"A competitive recruiting strategy doesn't happen by chance, there are dozens of intentional touchpoints with a candidate from the moment that they apply through their first day and beyond," said Jon Stross, President and Co-founder, Greenhouse. "Investing in a memorable onboarding experience and taking the time to introduce new hires to the company culture is an important step to establish a sense of belonging, whether they're located down the hall or working remotely three time zones away."

For teams interested in exploring how Welcome creates a stand out experience that helps new hires explore your workplace community before they even start, read our blog. To learn more about how Greenhouse Onboarding solutions can help new hires become productive and active members of the company faster and immediately ingrained in the company culture visit https://www.greenhouse.io/onboarding.

About Greenhouse:

Greenhouse is the hiring software company. We help businesses become great at hiring through our powerful hiring approach, complete suite of software and services, Hiring MaturityTM methodology and large partner ecosystem – so businesses can hire for what's next.



Based in New York City with offices in San Francisco, Denver and Dublin, Greenhouse Software has over 4,000 customers. Some of the smartest and most successful companies like HubSpot, Cisco Meraki, Buzzfeed, J.D. Power and Warby Parker use the Greenhouse hiring software platform to improve all aspects of hiring, helping them to attract top talent.



Greenhouse has won numerous awards including Glassdoor #1 Best Place to Work, Forbes Cloud 100, Inc. 5000, Inc. Magazine Best Workplace (2018, 2019, 2020) and Crain's Fast 50.



