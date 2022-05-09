Greenhouse's Continued Growth Recognized by the 2022 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent Acquisition

According to the report, over 90% of European corporations have adjusted their talent strategy in the last year to make hiring a priority and more than 77% of European organizations plan to increase their investment in talent attraction and engagement in 2022. Companies are looking for a vendor that can offer support to help them achieve effective and sustainable hiring practices. For many organizations speed and diversity of hire are just as important.

"Job creation is booming across Europe. In 2021, the average Greenhouse customer created 46% more job listings than in 2020. Job seekers in the region have more options in the open roles available to them, and companies are vying for top talent like never before," said Colm O'Cuinneain, General Manager of EMEA, Greenhouse. "With demand for talent so high, it's a candidate's world. To remain competitive, companies must deliver a better experience for candidates by having clear hiring strategies that create a culture of purpose."

To ensure companies meet their ambitious hiring goals, Greenhouse is investing in technology that helps recruiting teams hire at accelerated rates. Market trends determined by Fosway that align to recent investments from Greenhouse include:

Companies are leveraging candidate relationship management (CRM) to drive healthy talent pipelines: In October 2021 Greenhouse acquired Interseller , a sourcing automation provider. The acquisition will give customers the tools to natively find, reach and engage top talent quickly and effectively – all within Greenhouse. With this new technology, Greenhouse users can scale and automate personalized communication to remove friction by unifying sourcing and structured efforts in one place.

In , a sourcing automation provider. The acquisition will give customers the tools to natively find, reach and engage top talent quickly and effectively – all within Greenhouse. With this new technology, Greenhouse users can scale and automate personalized communication to remove friction by unifying sourcing and structured efforts in one place. Diversity has become a centerpiece of the talent acquisition strategy and nearly 60% of European talent acquisition teams want to use it more when attracting talent: The Greenhouse platform is built around the structured hiring philosophy which has a proven ability to mitigate unconscious bias by promoting consistency and accountability during the hiring process. Through investments in pipeline parity and features like Candidate Name Pronunciation, Greenhouse cements its commitment to fairness, inclusivity and belonging through action.

The Greenhouse platform is built around the structured hiring philosophy which has a proven ability to mitigate unconscious bias by promoting consistency and accountability during the hiring process. Through investments in and features like Greenhouse cements its commitment to fairness, inclusivity and belonging through action. The average number of integrations per customer continues to grow, as does the sophistication of their hiring tech stack: Greenhouse has cultivated the largest partner ecosystem that includes over 400 unique partners. Greenhouse customers are offered free and open APIs that allow them to think – and solve for – every step and dimension of their hiring process. In 2021 Greenhouse added over 45 new integrations including Gusto, Luma, Personio, Remote, Paradox, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams and Modern Hire.

"It's no surprise that in this competitive labor market candidates are becoming more selective on how they spend their time. New research from Greenhouse shows that 84% of talent is job hunting, yet 60% believe companies are failing to get hiring right," said O'Cuinneain. "The Fosway 9-Grid report proves that organizations are waking up to the fact that they need to prioritize their people and foster a culture of hiring to become a talent powerhouses of tomorrow. The shift to investing in talent solutions and hiring quality talent, not just quantity, isn't a new or temporary trend – it's a core part of any business' ongoing strategy."

"Accelerating hiring success is more critical than ever as employers grapple with significant recruitment challenges," said David Wilson, CEO, Fosway Group. "Greenhouse's position as a Core Leader on the 2022 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent Acquisition reflects the company's strong growth in the EMEA market as well as growing suite of capability and focus on customer success."

The Fosway 9-Grid™ is EMEA's premier five-dimensional model that compares organizations based on their Performance Potential, Market Presence, Total Cost of Ownership and Future Trajectories across the market. Unlike other analyst models, Fosway 9-Grid™ research is primarily focused on talent acquisition solutions which are relevant to international enterprise-scale customers whose primary engagement with provider is throughout European headquarters. For more information on the Fosway 9-Grid™ methodology visit https://www.fosway.com/9-grid/ .

For teams interested in learning more about Greenhouse visit https://www.greenhouse.io/company .

About Greenhouse

Greenhouse is the hiring software company. We help businesses become great at hiring through our powerful hiring approach , complete suite of software and services, Hiring Maturity TM methodology and large partner ecosystem – so businesses can hire for what's next.

Based in New York City with offices in San Francisco, Denver and Dublin, Greenhouse has 600+ employees around the world supporting over 6,000 customers. Some of the smartest and most successful companies like HubSpot, Buzzfeed, J.D. Power, Booking.com, Scout24 and The Knot Worldwide use the Greenhouse hiring software platform to improve all aspects of hiring, helping them to attract top talent.

© 2021, Greenhouse Software, Inc. All rights reserved. "Greenhouse Hiring Maturity", "Talent Makers", and the G Logo are trademarks of Greenhouse Software, Inc.

About Fosway Group

Fosway Group is Europe's #1 HR Industry Analyst focused on Next Gen HR, Talent and Learning. Founded in 1996, we are known for our unique European research, our independence and our integrity.

For more than 25 years, we have been analysing the realities of the market, and providing insights on the future of HR, Talent and Learning. Fosway analysts work extensively with our corporate clients to understand the inside story of the challenges they are facing, and their real experiences with next gen strategies, systems and suppliers. Our independent vendor analysis also provides a vital resource when making buying decisions and system selection.

And just like the Roman road we draw our name from, you'll find that we're unusually direct. We don't have a vested interest in your supplier or consulting choices. So, whether you're looking for independent research, specific advice or a critical friend to cut through the market hype, we can tell you what you need to know to succeed.

SOURCE Greenhouse