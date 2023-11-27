Greenix Pest Control Expands Presence with Acquisition of Bamboo Pest Control

OREM, Utah, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenix Pest Control, the 14th largest pest control provider in the U.S., is proud to announce its recent acquisition of Bamboo Pest Control in Ft. Wayne, Indiana. This strategic move marks a significant step in Greenix's ongoing expansion and enhances its presence in the upper Midwest.

With the addition of Bamboo Pest Control, Greenix now operates in 18 states, protecting over 180,000 households across the Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Northeast, and its home state of Utah, where the company is headquartered. Since its establishment in 2011, Greenix has earned a distinguished reputation for delivering trusted, sustainable, and highly effective pest control services within the communities it serves.

Bob Nilsen, Chairman and CEO of Greenix, expressed his enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, "We couldn't be more excited to welcome the Bamboo team to the Greenix Family. Our ongoing commitment to providing customers with a world-class pest control service remains true. We believe every customer deserves a service that is not only incredibly effective but environmentally responsible. This new partnership works seamlessly with our footprint, and our corporate cultures mesh perfectly. What an exciting opportunity for both customers and employees alike."

Greenix Pest Control was recently ranked as the 14th largest pest control provider in the U.S. by PCT Magazine, with over a decade of experience in the industry. The company offers a range of premium services, including general pest and rodent removal, as well as tick, flea, and mosquito control. Greenix currently operates in 18 states and employs over 1,000 employees nationwide.

For more information, please contact:

Ben Craner

Email: [email protected]

Web: Greenixpc.com

SOURCE Greenix Pest Control