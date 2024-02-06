Greenland Technologies Announces Addition of Correlli Incorporated to HEVI's Fast Growing Approved Service Provider Network Program

EAST WINDSOR, N.J., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: GTEC) ("Greenland" or the "Company"), a technology developer and manufacturer of electric industrial vehicles and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and vehicles, today announced the addition of Correlli Incorporated ("Correlli") to Greenland's fast growing HEVI Authorized Service Provider (ASP) national network program, which will support increased demand for the Company's growing HEVI electric industrial vehicle product line.

Correlli is an all-in-one equipment service provider. Incorporated in the state of Maryland, it is licensed and fully insured. President Patrick Correlli and his sons started Correlli on June 1, 1999 as an independent repair shop. The business now supports repairs on all makes and models of construction equipment and is now a dealer for many equipment manufacturers. For more information please visit www.correlli.net.

Raymond Wang, CEO of Greenland, commented, "We're delighted to welcome Correlli to the rapidly expanding HEVI Authorized Service Provider national network program. With almost 25 years of experience, Correlli has established itself as a leading one-stop solution for heavy equipment requirements in Baltimore. As a family-owned business, they align with our dedication to excellence in products, service, and support. Having Correlli on board gives us added confidence that HEVI owners can rely on this trusted company for top-notch service and support."

CEO Wang continued, "We are seeing continued momentum from established local partners, which has accelerated the growth and expanded the reach of HEVI's national network program. We are confident that this ongoing development will provide a substantial competitive edge over the long term. Customers can make more informed buying decisions, as they take comfort in the assurance that Greenland backs the electric industrial vehicles and there's an established national network of reliable heavy-equipment service providers, such as Correlli, supporting them."

About Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) is a developer and a manufacturer of drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, as well as electric industrial vehicles. Information on the Company's clean industrial heavy equipment division can be found at HEVI Corp .

Safe Harbor Statement

SOURCE Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation