Greenland Technologies Announces Addition of Correlli Incorporated to HEVI's Fast Growing Approved Service Provider Network Program

News provided by

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation

06 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

EAST WINDSOR, N.J., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: GTEC) ("Greenland" or the "Company"), a technology developer and manufacturer of electric industrial vehicles and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and vehicles, today announced the addition of Correlli Incorporated ("Correlli") to Greenland's fast growing HEVI Authorized Service Provider (ASP) national network program, which will support increased demand for the Company's growing HEVI electric industrial vehicle product line.

Correlli is an all-in-one equipment service provider. Incorporated in the state of Maryland, it is licensed and fully insured. President Patrick Correlli and his sons started Correlli on June 1, 1999 as an independent repair shop. The business now supports repairs on all makes and models of construction equipment and is now a dealer for many equipment manufacturers. For more information please visit www.correlli.net

Raymond Wang, CEO of Greenland, commented, "We're delighted to welcome Correlli to the rapidly expanding HEVI Authorized Service Provider national network program. With almost 25 years of experience, Correlli has established itself as a leading one-stop solution for heavy equipment requirements in Baltimore. As a family-owned business, they align with our dedication to excellence in products, service, and support. Having Correlli on board gives us added confidence that HEVI owners can rely on this trusted company for top-notch service and support."

CEO Wang continued, "We are seeing continued momentum from established local partners, which has accelerated the growth and expanded the reach of HEVI's national network program. We are confident that this ongoing development will provide a substantial competitive edge over the long term. Customers can make more informed buying decisions, as they take comfort in the assurance that Greenland backs the electric industrial vehicles and there's an established national network of reliable heavy-equipment service providers, such as Correlli, supporting them."

About Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) is a developer and a manufacturer of drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, as well as electric industrial vehicles. Information on the Company's clean industrial heavy equipment division can be found at HEVI Corp

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements." Such statements reflect Greenland's current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Greenland, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Greenland's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Greenland's expectations with respect to future performance. In addition, there is uncertainty about the further spread of the COVID-19 virus or the occurrence of another wave of cases and the impact it may have on the Company's operations, the demand for the Company's products, global supply chains and economic activity in general. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated or expected. Statements contained in this news release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Greenland does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by law.

SOURCE Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation

Also from this source

Greenland Technologies Announces Power Tech Equipment Repair Has Joined HEVI's Approved Service Provider Network Program

Greenland Technologies Announces Power Tech Equipment Repair Has Joined HEVI's Approved Service Provider Network Program

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: GTEC) ("Greenland" or the "Company"), a technology developer and manufacturer of electric...
Greenland Technologies to Present to Investors in Atlantic City

Greenland Technologies to Present to Investors in Atlantic City

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: GTEC) ("Greenland" or the "Company"), a technology developer and manufacturer of electric...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

General Manufacturing

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.