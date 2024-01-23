Greenland Technologies Announces Amerit Fleet Solutions has Joined HEVI's Approved Service Provider Network Program

EAST WINDSOR, NJ., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: GTEC) ("Greenland" or the "Company"), a technology developer and manufacturer of electric industrial vehicles and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and vehicles, today announced that Amerit Fleet Solutions ("Amerit") has joined Greenland's HEVI Authorized Service Provider (ASP) network program to support increased demand for the Company's growing HEVI electric industrial vehicle product line.

Amerit Fleet Solutions is a leading a provider of customized nationwide fleet maintenance and repair programs, with a footprint of more than 1,800 service locations and more than 2,200 trained technicians to provide prompt, efficient and reliable preventative maintenance, inspections and warranty repairs to customers across the United States. Amerit's team of highly skilled technicians and managers provide maintenance and repair programs for over 285,000 assets to improve clients' fleet uptime, safety, and reliability.

Raymond Wang, CEO of Greenland, commented, "We are excited to announce our partnership with Amerit, renowned for its exceptional reputation and proven track record in fleet maintenance and repair services. This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering unparalleled quality and service excellence to our growing customer base. As we join forces with like-minded partners, we are rapidly building a comprehensive nationwide Authorized Service Provider (ASP) network program. This important ASP network program gives added confidence to our customers by offering access to trusted local providers, thereby serving as a pivotal catalyst in propelling our momentum and facilitating the continued expansion of sales for our cutting-edge electric industrial vehicles."

"We are confident that the ongoing expansion of our robust local ASP network program not only provides a substantial strategic edge but also enhances our competitiveness," added CEO Wang. "We are establishing a powerful national market presence, which further amplifies the attractiveness of selecting our cutting-edge, high-performance electric industrial machines within the sustainable HEVI product line."

Dan Williams, CEO of Amerit, commented, "We are thrilled to formalize our partnership as a HEVI Authorized Service Provider within this rapidly expanding network program. HEVI has excelled in engineering a high-performance electrical industrial vehicle product line. We fully support the Company's vision and plans for growth, as customers increasingly transition to electric industrial vehicles driven by considerations such as return on investment, performance, and environmental impact. We have carefully built our own impressive national service footprint, with technicians now at the ready to provide HEVI's customers with the superior level of efficient and reliable preventative maintenance, inspections and warranty repairs we are known for."

Amerit Fleet Solutions

Amerit's trusted and respected team of fleet maintenance professionals leverage a nationwide infrastructure paired with electric and alternative fuel expertise, to provide custom-built maintenance programs to fleets across the country. Amerit's team of highly skilled technicians and managers provide maintenance and repair programs for over 285,000 assets to improve clients' fleet uptime, safety, and reliability. Amerit's comprehensive and innovative service solutions, paired with a customized approach driven by core values of partnership and integrity, delivery peace-of-mind to customers while keeping their assets on the road, anywhere across the country. For more information, please visit www.ameritfleetsolutions.com

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) is a developer and a manufacturer of drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, as well as electric industrial vehicles. Information on the Company's clean industrial heavy equipment division can be found at HEVI Corp .

Safe Harbor Statement

