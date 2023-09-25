Greenland Technologies Announces Quality Truck Center has Joined HEVI's Approved Service Provider Network Program

EAST WINDSOR, N.J., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) ("Greenland" or the "Company"), a technology developer and manufacturer of electric industrial vehicles and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and vehicles, today announced that Quality Truck Center, a network of truck dealerships based in Egg Harbor City, New Jersey, has joined its Authorized Service Provider (ASP) network program to support increased demand for the Company's growing HEVI electric industrial vehicle product line.

Quality Truck Center, through its sites across southern New Jersey and Pennsylvania, will provide local HEVI customer support in the mid-Atlantic region, covering all aspects of mechanical, electrical service and repairs, as well as preventative maintenance.

Raymond Wang, CEO of Greenland Technologies, commented, "The development of our Authorized Service Provider network program is another major step forward as we continue to expand sales of our electric industrial vehicles. We believe that establishing a strong local Authorized Service Provider network program will give our HEVI brand another important strategic advantage and make the decision to purchase one of our innovative, high-performance electric industrial machines from our sustainable HEVI product line even more compelling."

Mr. Wang continued, "It was important to us that we have trusted local partners trained on our specific vehicles and able to provide high-quality service and maintenance consistent with what our HEVI brand stands for. We are pleased to announce our formal partnership with Quality Truck Center. We share in our commitment to providing an excellent customer experience. The diligence and pride the Quality Truck Center team takes in all aspects of the customer relationship and service is consistent with what we do from vehicle design to manufacture and sale."

Kevin Clifford, CEO of Quality Truck Center, commented, "HEVI has done an excellent job engineering an attractive, high-performance, high ROI electrical industrial vehicle product line. We share in the Company's vision for growth as customers continue to transition to electrical industrial vehicles given the ROI, performance and environmental considerations. We are excited to be formally partnered as a HEVI Authorized Service Provider in what is certain to be a fast growing network program. This will allow us to leverage our expertise in mechanical, electrical service and repairs, as well as our commitment to preventative maintenance. We fully understand the importance of providing timely, efficient, and effective service to ensure our customers' operations run smoothly. Our team of experts is committed to working closely with HEVI to maintain the highest standards of quality, safety, and performance, as we strive to provide excellent local service and support to the HEVI customers in the mid-Atlantic region."

About Quality Truck Center

Quality Truck Center is a highly reputable truck dealership based in Egg Harbor City, New Jersey. Quality Truck Center provides top-quality new and used trucks, maintenance and repair services to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic region. In addition, Quality Truck Center provides the best in commercial truck rental and full-service leasing. Additional information about their services can be found at Quality Truck Center.

About Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) is a developer and a manufacturer of drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, as well as electric industrial vehicles. Information on the Company's clean industrial heavy equipment division can be found at HEVI Corp .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements." Such statements reflect Greenland's current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Greenland, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Greenland's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Greenland's expectations with respect to future performance. In addition, there is uncertainty about the further spread of the COVID-19 virus or the occurrence of another wave of cases and the impact it may have on the Company's operations, the demand for the Company's products, global supply chains and economic activity in general. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated or expected. Statements contained in this news release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Greenland does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by law.

