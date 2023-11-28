Greenland Technologies to Present at NobleCon 19 Investor Conference

EAST WINDSOR, N.J., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) ("Greenland" or the "Company"), a technology developer and manufacturer of electric industrial vehicles and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and vehicles, today announced that it will present at the upcoming NobleCon 19 on Monday, December 4, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time in Presentation Room 4.

The Company's management will also host 1x1 and group meetings with investors at the popular conference. Investors can register to attend at website: https://noblecon19.com. The prior 18 NobleCon events included a range of 75-150 presenting companies, with overall attendance capped at 1,000, including investors, key-note speakers, and panel members.

About NobleCon

Now in its 19th year, NobleCon is widely recognized as the preeminent showcase of emerging growth companies. With over 100 executive teams and scores of potential investors ranging from institutions, brokers and family offices, to interested, self-directed individuals, NobleCon is an interactive business environment like few others. The record-breaking migration of buyside firms to South Florida allows for exponential growth in attendance of qualified investors. Panels made up of world-class opinion leaders on topics that will shape the global future, with keynotes including the 2022-2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Coach of the Year, Dusty May, and an hour-long live fireside chat with the 43rd President of the United States, George W. Bush. To learn more about NobleCon, visit website: https://noblecon19.com.

About Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) is a developer and a manufacturer of drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, as well as electric industrial vehicles. Information on the Company's clean industrial heavy equipment division can be found at HEVI Corp .

