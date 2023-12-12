Greenland Technologies to Present at Water Tower Research Investor Conference

EAST WINDSOR, N.J., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: GTEC) ("Greenland" or the "Company"), a technology developer and manufacturer of electric industrial vehicles and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and vehicles, today announced that its CEO, Raymond Wang, will participate in a fireside chat with Water Tower Research Analyst, Graham Mattison, on Thursday, December 14, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

To view the fireside chat with Raymond Wang, Chief Executive Officer of Greenland, please register by clicking here.

CEO Fireside topics are expected to include:

An update on key strategic initiatives, including the Company's recent winning Port of Baltimore bid and potential for additional awards both in Baltimore and at other ports;

bid and potential for additional awards both in and at other ports; Expanded opportunities for the recently announced HEVI Energy to support the growth of the all-electric-powered HEVI equipment and drive incremental revenues;

HEVI's sales & marketing efforts, including recent demonstration programs with equipment rental companies and municipalities;

Details on the Company's newly launched HEVI approved Service Provider Network Program; and

Margin expansion at the Company's transmission products business and the new products that are supporting the improving outlook.

