Greenland Technologies to Present at Water Tower Research Investor Conference

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation

12 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

EAST WINDSOR, N.J., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: GTEC) ("Greenland" or the "Company"), a technology developer and manufacturer of electric industrial vehicles and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and vehicles, today announced that its CEO, Raymond Wang, will participate in a fireside chat with Water Tower Research Analyst, Graham Mattison, on Thursday, December 14, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

To view the fireside chat with Raymond Wang, Chief Executive Officer of Greenland, please register by clicking here.

CEO Fireside topics are expected to include:

  • An update on key strategic initiatives, including the Company's recent winning Port of Baltimore bid and potential for additional awards both in Baltimore and at other ports;
  • Expanded opportunities for the recently announced HEVI Energy to support the growth of the all-electric-powered HEVI equipment and drive incremental revenues;
  • HEVI's sales & marketing efforts, including recent demonstration programs with equipment rental companies and municipalities;
  • Details on the Company's newly launched HEVI approved Service Provider Network Program; and
  • Margin expansion at the Company's transmission products business and the new products that are supporting the improving outlook.

About Water Tower Research (WTR)
Water Tower Research helps companies and investors connect by creating expert information flow and strategies that are the foundation of a successful modern investor relations platform. WTR's analysts and capital markets professionals bring decades of unrivaled Wall Street experience and insight to a new digital world of investor communications and engagement. WTR's research and investor content are distributed across traditional research aggregators like Bloomberg, FactSet, etc., proprietary direct distribution lists, social media, search engines, and WTR's website. As a result, every institutional and retail investor has equal access to WTR's high-quality company research.

About Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation
Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) is a developer and a manufacturer of drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, as well as electric industrial vehicles. Information on the Company's clean industrial heavy equipment division can be found at HEVI Corp

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements." Such statements reflect Greenland's current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Greenland, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Greenland's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Greenland's expectations with respect to future performance. In addition, there is uncertainty about the further spread of the COVID-19 virus or the occurrence of another wave of cases and the impact it may have on the Company's operations, the demand for the Company's products, global supply chains and economic activity in general. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated or expected. Statements contained in this news release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Greenland does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by law.

