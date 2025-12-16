GREENLIGHT HEALTH DATA SOLUTIONS DEEPENS INDUSTRY INTEROPERABILITY ENGAGEMENT THROUGH TEFCA PARTNERSHIP WITH KNO2

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenlight Health Data Solutions today announced its expanded engagement in national interoperability initiatives through a strategic partnership with Kno2, the company leading the future of healthcare communication and a federally designated Qualified Health Information Network (QHIN) under the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA). The collaboration reflects Greenlight's ongoing commitment to advancing secure, patient-mediated health data exchange and supporting the broader ecosystem's transition toward TEFCA-enabled interoperability.

Through Kno2's TEFCA-aligned infrastructure and Greenlight's Intelligent Health Data Platform, the companies are expanding the reach of Greenlight's Treatment and Individual Access Services workflows to support national, TEFCA-enabled exchange. This partnership strengthens Greenlight's long-term strategy to offer flexible, user-friendly methods for patients and organizations to access and collect health data—building on the company's robust capabilities across direct EHR connectivity, patient portals, and patient engagement workflows.

"We're excited to partner with Kno2 as TEFCA participation continues to grow across the industry," said Ed Barber, CEO of Greenlight Health Data Solutions. "As TEFCA evolves, this collaboration positions Greenlight to support the next generation of patient-mediated data exchange while continuing to deliver the flexible, multi-channel access our customers rely on."

Greenlight is also an active participant in The Sequoia Project, the Recognized Coordinating Entity (RCE) for TEFCA, reinforcing the company's commitment to helping shape and support national interoperability frameworks.

"Kno2 is proud to partner with Greenlight as they expand their TEFCA engagement," said Therasa Bell, Co-Founder and President of Kno2. "Together, we are focused on enabling future workflows that make secure, patient-directed data exchange easier and more scalable for organizations across the country."

This collaboration positions Greenlight to support TEFCA-enabled exchange in alignment with the industry's ongoing interoperability efforts.

About Greenlight Health Data Solutions

Greenlight is a leading provider of health data solutions for life sciences, clinical research organizations, healthcare providers, and insurance carriers. The company's Intelligent Health Data Platform powers secure access and collection of patient-consented electronic health records from more than 90% of U.S. providers, integrates major consumer wearable data, patient-reported outcomes and clinical outcome assessment tools, and presents information in structured, usable formats to support next-generation clinical, research, operational, and AI applications. Learn more at www.greenlighthealth.com.

About Kno2

Kno2 is leading the future of healthcare communication by providing the nation's largest comprehensive communication network including as a federally designated Qualified Health Information Network (QHIN) and CMS Aligned network. Kno2 enables secure, effortless exchange of patient information across providers, payers, patients, and technology vendors, processing billions of transactions annually. Learn more at www.kno2.com

SOURCE Greenlight Health Data Solutions, Inc.