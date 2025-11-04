GREENLIGHT HEALTH DATA SOLUTIONS LAUNCHES INTELLIGENT HEALTH DATA PLATFORM FOLLOWING COMPLETED MERGER

Combined Company Delivers Industry's Most Complete Solution for Health Data Collection and Management Across Life Sciences, Research, Healthcare, and Insurance

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenlight Health Data Solutions today announced the launch of the new Greenlight Intelligent Health Data Platform, a unified solution that combines simple and easy access to electronic health records with real-time data collection capabilities to deliver both retrospective and prospective data to power health data collection across the life sciences, academic research, healthcare, and insurance industries. The new platform is a product of the merger of Greenlight Health Data Solutions and Pattern Health that was announced in December, 2024.

The Greenlight Intelligent Health Data Platform enables organizations to deploy best-in-class solutions by seamlessly connecting their existing systems and data resources with robust data management capabilities and actionable insights. With connections to over 90% of U.S. electronic health records (EHRs), support for major consumer wearable devices, and a comprehensive suite of patient reported outcomes and clinical outcome assessment tools, Greenlight is uniquely positioned to support the rapidly evolving healthcare AI market.

"The release of our combined products as the Greenlight Intelligent Health Data Platform is a massive milestone and the next step in our vision to make more healthcare data easily accessible, smarter, and impactful," said Ed Barber, CEO of Greenlight. "The company is uniquely positioned to offer best-in-class solutions to power health research, AI development, and simplify people's ability to collect and use health data to serve the unique needs across different industries."

The Greenlight Health Data Platform is built on three foundational pillars:

Intelligence – Smart, automated workflows, alerts, custom dashboards, and expanding AI capabilities to help organizations optimize, manage and deliver more impact, increase efficiency, streamline operations, triage outreach, improve engagement, and achieve goals faster.

Health Data – An interoperable, secure, and highly scalable platform supports a growing library of consumer wearables, health data systems, EHRs, and third-party integrations—including instant access to patient-consented electronic health records from over 90% of U.S. providers through institutional health record retrieval—making it easy and efficient to collect the data needed, in minutes.

Engagement – By combining behavioral science best practices, simple intuitive design, and multi-channel engagement programs designed for specific use cases, Greenlight helps organizations meet participants where they are, reduce their burden, and keep them engaged throughout the study lifecycle.

The company has served over 300 customers across life sciences, clinical research organizations (CROs), academic research, healthcare, and insurance sectors. The platform's AI-ready data collection capabilities make it easier to generate decision-ready evidence, reduce operational burden, and move promising therapies to people who need them. The platform unifies retrospective and prospective data so teams can act with confidence—improving outcomes, accelerating discovery, and scaling programs with less friction.

Key benefits of the Greenlight Health Data Platform include:

Easy Data Integration – Combines retrospective and prospective data collection to eliminate information gaps and provide the most complete patient health picture available

Rapid Deployment – Fast implementation in days, not months, with point-and-click customization

Enterprise-Grade Scale – Future-proof architecture that grows from small panels to global multi-site studies

True Interoperability – Seamless integration with existing systems through flexible APIs

Compliance-First Architecture – HIPAA-compliant, HITRUST-certified infrastructure with enterprise-grade security

For healthcare organizations navigating the challenges of fragmented data in the AI era, the Greenlight Health Data Platform provides a comprehensive solution for transforming complex health information into impactful decision-ready intelligence.

About Greenlight Health Data Solutions, Inc.

Greenlight is a leading provider of health data solutions for life sciences, clinical research organizations, healthcare providers, and insurance companies. The company's Intelligent Health Data Platform combines secure access to patient-consented electronic health records from over 90% of U.S. providers, support for major consumer wearable devices, and a comprehensive suite of patient reported outcomes and clinical outcome assessment tools. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, Greenlight announced its merger with Pattern Health in December 2024 to create the industry's most complete health data platform. Learn more at www.greenlighthealth.com.

