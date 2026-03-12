Greenlight Networks Announces Expansive Fiber Internet Buildout Across Nine Northeast Pennsylvania Communities

A $24 Million investment will bring access to more than 15,500 Additional Households throughout Scranton, Wilkes-Barre and Surrounding Communities

SCRANTON, Pa., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenlight Networks("Greenlight), a leading fiber-to-the-home provider, is set to accelerate the construction of its ultra-fast fiber internet network across Wilkes-Barre, Scranton and surrounding Northeast Pennsylvania communities in 2026. Backed by a more than $24 million dollar investment, this latest expansion deepens the company's regional presence and underscores its long-term commitment to strengthening the region's digital infrastructure.

With nearly 42,500 households and businesses now able to connect to Greenlight's network in Northeast Pennsylvania—and several thousands more to come online by the end of the year—the company's expansion across Wilkes-Barre, and continued buildout throughout Scranton, marks a significant step in delivering next-generation connectivity to the region.

This latest expansion builds upon Greenlight's 2025 acquisition of Loop Internet ("Loop"), which now operates as Greenlight Networks. Loop's network footprint complemented Greenlight's current and planned service areas while providing a critical base of operations in Scranton, along with experienced personnel and local resources. The acquisition strengthened Greenlight's operations in Northeast Pennsylvania, adding more than 50 local employees and expanding dedicated, on-the-ground support to further enhance the customer experience.

Construction is progressing in phases across Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, Nanticoke, Drums, Hazleton, Kingston and Mountain Top. Residents in these areas can sign up on the Loop Internet website to receive neighborhood updates as construction advances.

"The continued expansion of Greenlight Networks' fiber is a big plus for our regional community," said Bob Durkin, President of the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce. "With increased remote work and schooling, and the advances in A.I., high-speed, reliable internet is no longer just a convenience—it's a necessity for families, businesses, and economic competitiveness. We are excited to see this type of investment by Greenlight Networks, here in northeastern Pennsylvania."

While Greenlight is focused on extending access to more underserved households throughout the region, the company also continues to work with many major business customers, including providing service to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins' training facility. Blakely Borough has also signed a municipal agreement, securing high-speed fiber connectivity for eight of its community buildings.

"Greenlight Networks has provided reliable internet service to the Toyota SportsPlex, the official practice facility of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, for several years," said Brian Coe, Penguins Vice President. "We are excited to broaden our partnership with the company, and welcome Greenlight to our team."

Greenlight's multi-gigabit fiber internet delivers symmetrical upload and download speeds of up to 8 Gbps, supporting seamless streaming, remote work, online gaming, and video conferencing without interruption. Built on a 100 percent fiber-optic network that Greenlight owns and operates, the service provides fast, reliable connectivity with straightforward pricing, no contracts, no hidden fees and no data caps.

"We're extending access to affordable, high-speed internet while bringing more choice to Pennsylvania families and businesses," said Michele Sadwick, Chief Revenue Officer at Greenlight Networks. "As we enter new communities and partner with new municipalities, we know we are not just building networks — we're helping communities thrive. Reliable fiber supports remote work, fuels small business growth and expands access to online learning and telehealth. It's truly critical infrastructure and we look forward to reaching more Pennsylvanians than ever before."

Greenlight's acquisition announcement of FastBridge Fiber in 2025 (now expected to close mid-2026 pending regulatory approvals) will further extend the company's footprint into Southeast, PA and pockets of Western New York, adding more than 75,000 household passings. Its growing Pennsylvania presence includes services, and recent builds, in Dickson City and Chambersburg. Residents can visit www.greenlightnetworks.com to sign up service availability updates.

Greenlight currently serves more than 320,000 households and businesses across New York, Pennsylvania and Maryland. Residents and businesses in Wilkes-Barre and Scranton areas can visit the Loop Internet website to sign up for construction updates.

