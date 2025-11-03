Greenlight Networks to Acquire FastBridge Fiber

ROCHESTER, N.Y. and WYOMISSING, Pa., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenlight Networks, a leading fiber-to-the-home internet provider in New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Pennsylvania-based fiber internet provider, FastBridge Fiber. The transaction is expected to close in mid-2026, pending regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

This announcement follows Greenlight's recent acquisition of Scranton-based Loop Internet and builds on the company's broader growth strategy. In April, Greenlight announced its expansion into Pennsylvania, with service available and additional construction underway in both the Northeast and South-Central regions of the state.

FastBridge Fiber's internet infrastructure complements Greenlight's existing network and spans Pennsylvania and New York, providing service in Buffalo, NY, and several Pennsylvania communities, such as Berks County, Bloomsburg, Danville, Williamsport, with construction underway in Erie and Hazelton.

"This acquisition not only positions us to accelerate our ability to serve more communities in Pennsylvania, but it also adds to our scale in Buffalo. Together, we can deliver next-generation internet to more residents and small businesses faster, in areas where demand for high-speed fiber internet is rapidly growing," said Mark Murphy, CEO of Greenlight Networks.

"We're thrilled to join forces with Greenlight Networks," said Lynn Pope, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer of FastBridge Fiber. "From day one, our focus has been on our customers and the dedicated people who make our service possible."

John Rinehart, Co-Founder and Chief Operations Officer of FastBridge Fiber added, "This partnership builds on that foundation. Greenlight's scale, resources, and customer-first culture will allow us to innovate faster and expand access to the world-class connectivity our customers deserve."

Oak Hill Capital is the majority investor in Greenlight Networks. FastBridge Fiber has been supported, and is majority owned, by select client accounts of Guggenheim Investments ("Guggenheim"). Following the closing of this transaction, Guggenheim will take an ownership stake in Greenlight Networks and, in conjunction with Oak Hill Capital, will further strengthen the company's growth and expansion initiatives.

Guggenheim Securities, LLC served as financial advisor to FastBridge Fiber. A&O Shearman served as legal counsel to FastBridge Fiber and Guggenheim in connection with this transaction. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP served as legal counsel to Greenlight Networks.

About FastBridge Fiber

FastBridge Fiber is a forward-thinking fiber-optic internet provider, delivering faster, more reliable internet to homes and businesses through a state-of-the-art, all-fiber network. Built for the future, FastBridge Fiber's network empowers seamless experiences for streaming, gaming, remote work, and beyond. With simple pricing, local customer care, and a commitment to advancing the communities it serves, FastBridge Fiber ensures its customers are connected to what matters most. Learn more at www.fastbridgefiber.com.

About Greenlight Networks

Greenlight Networks is an ultra-high-speed fiber internet service provider offering residential and small business customers symmetrical connection speeds of up to 8 Gigabits per second. Founded in 2011, Greenlight builds, owns, and operates a state-of-the-art fiber-optic network that delivers fast, reliable internet connections. Today, Greenlight's network serves nearly 300,000 homes and small businesses across New York, Pennsylvania and Maryland. Learn more at www.greenlightnetworks.com.

