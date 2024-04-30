Greenlight Networks Expands Portfolio to Now Meet Small Business Needs with Enhanced Fiber Connectivity and Services

ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenlight Networks, the leading fiber-to-the-home provider in New York State, is pleased to announce its new service offering designed to help small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) experience the benefits of Greenlight's ultra-fast fiber internet network. In addition to its residential and multi-dwelling unit customers, the company is now expanding its portfolio to extend its affordable multi-gig fiber services to business customers with 20 employees or fewer.

Greenlight will provide these SMB customers with increased network capacity, dramatically reduced pricing and enhanced customer support from a dedicated business concierge team.

"We've enhanced our services to give SMBs greater access to our reliable fiber network. These businesses need a more affordable connectivity option, but they are also seeking a high-performing internet solution to drive their business operations. And they want great support, reliability and no gimmicks or contracts. I'm thrilled to announce that Greenlight is stepping up to the plate again," said Kevin Gorman, Commercial Development Director, Greenlight Networks. "With our scalable network, which reaches fast speeds of up to 8 gig, to the introduction of our new business concierge team, we can ensure these businesses receive a hassle-free networking experience."

Greenlight's new SMB offering features:

Affordable Business Class Pricing: SMBs can access non-residential pricing plans starting as low as $150 per month for 500 Mb . One static IP is included with all business plans. No hidden charges, taxes or contracts required.

SMBs can access non-residential pricing plans starting as low as . One static IP is included with all business plans. No hidden charges, taxes or contracts required. Segmented Network Traffic: SMB network traffic will be segmented separately from Greenlight's residential traffic on Greenlight's fiber network to ensure reliable, mission-critical connectivity.

SMB network traffic will be segmented separately from Greenlight's residential traffic on Greenlight's fiber network to ensure reliable, mission-critical connectivity. Business Concierge Support: Greenlight has established a dedicated team available 24/7/365 and will offer priority routing of business customer calls. The company has also deployed dedicated business-class field technicians to support network installations and on-site services.

Greenlight has established a dedicated team available 24/7/365 and will offer priority routing of business customer calls. The company has also deployed dedicated business-class field technicians to support network installations and on-site services. Fast Speeds for Data-Intensive Applications: SMBs can enjoy enterprise-class speed, symmetrical internet connectivity for smoother access to cloud-based services, social media, and eCommerce, and comfortably meet the high-volume requirements of streaming and virtual meetings.

SMBs can enjoy enterprise-class speed, symmetrical internet connectivity for smoother access to cloud-based services, social media, and eCommerce, and comfortably meet the high-volume requirements of streaming and virtual meetings. Seamless Signal Continuity: Greenlight's professionally designed, implemented, and supported Total Managed Wi-Fi helps business customers install wi-fi services properly throughout their location to avoid "dead zones" or lag.

All of Greenlight's internet services – including the new 8 Gig service – are symmetrical, which means the upload and download speeds are the same. Symmetrical internet ensures efficient communication and seamless performance for businesses.

More than 27 municipalities across the state now have access to Greenlight's network, including communities in Albany, Rochester, Buffalo, Binghamton and the Hudson Valley region. To learn more about how to 'Greenlight Your Business,' visit: https://www.greenlightnetworks.com/business/.

About Greenlight Networks

Greenlight Networks is an ultra-high-speed, broadband service provider, offering residential and small business customers Internet speeds up to 8 Gigabits per second. Greenlight Networks was founded in 2011 and builds, owns, and operates a fiber-optic network that provides extremely high-speed Internet connections. The company's high-speed fiber Internet network is currently available to more than 170,000 homes and over 10,000 small businesses in 27 municipalities in the Albany, Binghamton, Buffalo, Rochester and the Hudson Valley region. For more information, visit GreenlightNetworks.com or find it on Facebook.com/GreenlightNetworks, and @GreenlightFiber on X.

Media Contact: Jenny LePore, [email protected]

SOURCE Greenlight Networks