GreenLight Opens New Location at Research Triangle Park in North Carolina

MEDFORD, Mass., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its continued growth, GreenLight Biosciences, Inc. has expanded to open a new location at the Alexandria Center for AgTech in Research Triangle Park (RTP), North Carolina, the largest research park in the United States. The new facility houses the company's insect, fungal and plant-based initiatives alongside a flexible greenhouse facility.

"RTP is an area known for scientific innovation, and we saw value in being surrounded by hundreds of companies focused on disrupting technologies," said Andrey Zarur, Ph.D., co-founder, president and CEO of GreenLight. "The work we are doing to create sustainable options for growing food and developing vaccines is an example of the types of radical solutions that are needed to address today's challenges, and we believe a presence in RTP will help us continue to attract top talent and ideas to bring these solutions to market."

GreenLight moved into the new facility in late December. The fully-integrated facility will provide bioinformatics, field testing, formulations, and operational support all under one roof. An adjacent greenhouse will offer plenty of space to study the impact of GreenLIght's RNA-based agricultural products. Approximately 30 employees representing different industries and job roles will work at the facility.

The company is hosting a Grand Opening on January 30th. Please reach out to contact@greenlightbiosciences.com if you would like to join.

About GreenLight Biosciences, Inc.

GreenLight is a bio-performance company with a unique, cell-free production platform that delivers high-performing RNA solutions to human, plant and animal challenges. GreenLight develops RNA products for plant and life science applications, and collaborates with industry leaders to advance vaccine development, pandemic preparation, crop management, and plant protection. The cutting-edge, natural platform delivers higher-quality RNA at a lower cost and higher speed than was ever before possible. The GreenLight team values diversity, inclusion, and equality and promises to use collaboration to remain scientifically imaginative and passionately focused on making a difference in the world. For more information, visit https://www.greenlightbiosciences.com/.

