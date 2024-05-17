Greenlite Ventures Inks Deal to Acquire No Limit Technology

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenlite Ventures, Inc. (OTC-PINK: "GRNL") has announced the signing of an Acquisition Agreement with No Limit Technology Holdings, Inc. (NLTH), an emerging powerhouse in the Sports Betting arena. The Agreement is scheduled to be finalized following a 30–45-day due diligence period.

NLTH stands at the forefront of innovation with the imminent launch of its revolutionary "No Limit Betting Exchange". By pairing bettors through a decentralized exchange rather than the conventional "betting against the house" paradigm, NLTH is able to provide a stunning 97% return rate to its players as opposed to the industry standard of 90%, while ensuring a guaranteed win for the Company on every transaction.

With a track record of success highlighted by its pioneering Daily Fantasy Sports platform that has brought the benefits of blockchain efficiency and cryptocurrency to sports betting, NLTH is poised to reshape the entire industry.

The incorporation of decentralized crypto wallets and smart contracts, powered by NLTH's proprietary peer-to-peer algorithms and NoLimitCoin, creates even more financial benefits for NLTH users. The Blockchain Smart Contract has eliminated the custody risk inherent in traditional betting platforms and gives NLTH players full control over their funds at all times

NLTH's has already successfully integrated crypto wallets within its gaming platforms and is now about to launch a standalone user-friendly crypto exchange that can easily be navigated by traders with or without previous crypto experience. Adhering strictly to compliance laws both domestically and internationally, NLTH is committed to delivering top-tier customer service and cutting-edge technology across sports betting and crypto trading domains.

GRNL and NLTH are already synergizing efforts to create the lowest cost player acquisition in the industry by driving traffic to NLTH's betting platforms through strategic media partnerships, podcast initiatives, and celebrity collaborations. GRNL has secured agreements with sports talk luminary Jeff DeForrest, as well as Las Vegas icon Brandon Lang and famed race caller Frank Mirahmadi, to anchor its new Sports Podcasting platform. Daily sports betting podcasts hosted by top handicappers and showcasing NLTH's AI-generated ratings and probabilities are scheduled to begin in the coming weeks.

"The timing of this alliance couldn't be better," remarked GRNL Chairman Russell Elbaum. "With the launch of our new Sports Podcast Network led by Defo's "Bury Your Bookie" show, we're primed to drive significant daily traffic to No Limit's exchanges and platforms. This gives us the opportunity to maximize the influence of our celebrity partners and the abundance of media opportunities at our disposal. Once bettors experience the game-changing advantages these platforms offer, we know we can quickly establish a powerful niche in this exploding $300 billion industry."

Rafael Groswirt, NLTH's founder who is slated to assume the role of CEO of the merged entities, concluded, "Greenlite provides No Limit with the resources and platforms necessary to make our mark amongst the industry giants. The extensive sports and media connections of GRNL's top management and largest shareholders position us to partner and white-label with some of the biggest players in the game. Together, we're committed to seizing the myriad of opportunities that lie ahead."

CONTACT: Jeff DeForrest; 954 288 4725; [email protected]

SOURCE Greenlite Ventures, Inc.